Ranveer Singh who turned 33 on Friday, July 6, is known for his energy and never-ending passion. Here are the best 4 outstanding songs which prove his acting skills and dancing skills. One of them, Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Baaja Baaraat was his 1st song which was much appreciated by the audience.

With that massive energy and lots of love, we wish Ranveer Singh a very Happy Birthday!

The charismatic Ranveer Singh turned 33 on Friday, July 6, and his fans have been wishing him on social media immensely. The actor is famous for his much drama skills which were visible in his latest #HumFitTohIndia video, displaying his huge biceps. His appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster Padmaavat proved his versatility and showed his fans that he can adopt any role in the most beautiful way. The actor is currently occupied with shooting for his new film Simmba in Hyderabad.

From his quirky fashion style to his much dramatic personality, be it in real life or reel life, the actor has been always praised for his gustiness and “I don’t care” attitude. His choices role also depict how are his actual personality and most of his films have shown a very different side of him depending on the role, from Ladies vs Ricky Behl to Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Befikre.

On the occasion of Ranveer Singh birthday, let us take a look at 4 best songs which depict his personality, his empathic attitude and his great dancing skills.

Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Baaja Baaraat was his 1st song which was much appreciated by the audience. The song will surely make you dance.

Khalibali from Padmaavat is a very restive song. The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali gained much light in many parts of the country over alleged distortion of history.

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl is which though was a flop, showed Ranveer Singh as a womanizer who often cons women. Aadat Se Majboor song shows Ranveer as a chocolate boy who often hits at women for monetary gains.

Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is one song that will definitely make you dance with the staple move just like he does it in the song. With that massive energy and lots of love, we wish Ranveer Singh a very Happy Birthday!

