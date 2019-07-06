Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Ranveer Singh has turned 34 today and the actor is one of the most loved actors across the country. Besides his exceptional acting skills, the actor is known for his uber hot looks and charming personality.

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Ranveer Singh has turned 34 today and that barely makes a difference as the actor is as young as ever, as crazy as ever and let’s not say anything about his super hot looks. There is no doubt to the fact that Ranveer has been giving his fans some sleepless nights with those dapper looks. Every single human, who believes in living their lives to the fullest, can relate to Ranveer Singh and his contagious exuberance. He might have broken million hearts after marrying Deepika Padukone but he is still a darling to his fans, credit to his personality and fun-loving attitude.

Well, one just could not unsee the hot looks that come with Ranveer Singh. He is fun and all but when it comes to his uber-hot looks, girl, you need to take a moment to thank god for his creations. Ranveer is sexy, he is macho and simply stunning. The god of style can pull off any ensemble like a pro. However, here, we have assembled some of Ranveer’s best looks with minimal clothes. No doubt, Ranveer’s Instagram account is a blessing for his die-hard fans.

Give it a shot!

That was hot, indeed! Undoubtedly, he is a remarkable actor and has given some memorable performances in films like Band Baja Baraat, Ramleela, Padmaavat, Dil Dhadkane Do, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy.

Here is another small piece of cake for his fans. Thank us later!

