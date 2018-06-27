On the 79th birth anniversary of legendary music composer RD Burman, we have compiled a list of his melodious songs for you. Burman who started his career in the 1950s had worked for 331 films. While composing songs for the Bollywood movies he also sang a couple of songs for the films. Marries to his former colleague Asha Bhosle, he also worked with Kishor Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Burman aka Pancham Da has composed all kinds of songs and has also made use of several products such as utensils and bamboo to give tinkling effect in his songs in the background.

It is a known fact that legendary music composer RD Burman grew up in the shadow of a cushion star, his father SD Burman. And to be able to get out of that and create your own reputation and a legacy was not a cake walk for him. Burman fondly remembered as Pancham Da is well known in Indian music industry for bringing changes in the music composing. His melodious songs keep reminding us that how talented he was as a musician. From the classical song of Rain beeti jaaye to the more hippie Dum Maro Dum to the more playful Piya Tu ab to Aaja, Pancham Da has composed and sang all defiant kinds of songs for the Bollywood films. So, on his 79th birth anniversary, we pay a tribute to him by compiling a list of songs. Enjoy!

Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko (Yaadon ki baraat)

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

Baahon mein chale aao (Anamika)

Piya tu ab toh aaja (Caravan)

Mehbooba Mehbooba (Sholay)

Gulabi Aankhein (The Train)

Rim jhim gire saawan (Do aur do paanch)

Dum maaro dum (Hare krishna hare ram)

Aanewala pal, jaane wala hai (Gol Maal)

O Haseena Zulfonwali

Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya (Satte pe satta)

Mere sapno ki raani (Aaradhna)

Zindagi Ke Safar Mein Guzar Jaate

‘Ni Sultana Re’ — Pyar Ka Mausam

‘Yeh Shyam Mastani’ — Kati Patang

Jaane Jaan Dhoondta Phir Raha’ (Jawani Diwani)

Yeh Vaada Raha’ (Yeh Vaada Raha)

Kuch Na Kaho (1942 A Love Story)

Dilbar Mere (Satte Pe Satta)

Musafir Hoon Yaaron Na Ghar Hai Na Thikana

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More