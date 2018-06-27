Mehbooba Mehbooba music composer RD Burman also known as Pancham da is considered one of the best music composers of Bollywood industry. Born to a famous singer and composer Sachin Dev Burman and lyricist Meera Dev Burman, Burman married Asha Bhosle in 1980. The star who has composed with known personalities composed around 331 musical scores from 1960 to 1990. Twitter users took to their accounts to share beautiful messages and videos of Pancham da on his 79th birth anniversary.

“Stalwart composer R. D. Burman also sang several iconic songs in his unique and grunting bass. On his birth anniversary revisit the glimpses of his moving voice in our medley of Pancham Da’s popular songs. #RDBurman #panchamda”

“Happy birthday #Panchamda #RDBurman No musical evening is complete without your songs. Thanks for your music 😊🎶💕 #HappyBirthday #Happybirthdaypanchamda #churaliya”

“Remembering the Music Maestro, King of melodies #RDBurman on his 79th Birth Anniversary. Your music will stay with us forever Pancham Da.”

“What a legend #RDBurman was/still is!! He gave us tonnes of remarkable melodies 🎼🎻🎷🎺🎸 #ZindagaiKeSafarMein….. woh phir nahi aate! Live to the fullest in the present”

“Bindiya tarse kajra barse…aaye na Sajna..dhal gayee raina bujh gayee baati, main Khadi aangna..
Thank you #panchamda #rdburman for such beautiful haunting melodies…
I celebrate each day with your songs..you live in my heart…I live a new life each time I hear your songs…”

“RDBurman might be gone, but he’ll never be forgotten. Especially not in the times we live in. Happy Birthday, Pancham Da!”

“Celebrating Pancham Day With this energetic song suiting him धन्नो की आँखों में..”Today’s Song | “Dhanno Ki Aankho Me” | ‘Kitaab’ | R D Burman | R D Burman | Gulzar”

“#RDBurman Happy Birthday Pachamda💐💐💐. ‘PRIDE OF TRIPURA’. You leave in our hearts. For years to years your music will always give us joy and emotions for each part of life.”

 

