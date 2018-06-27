Twitter users wishes legendary composer RD Burman on his 79th birthday. Twitteratis posted videos and images of music composer with lovable tweets. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar composer was born to a famous singer and composer Sachin Dev Burman and lyricist Meera Dev Burman and married zara sa jhoom loon main singer Asha Bhosle in 1980.

Retweeted Chetan Barot (@barotchetan99): A rare video of Pancham Da playing चुरा लिया है तुमने जो दिल को on Mouth Organ and his Parrot is devotedly enjoying. pic.twitter.com/EUjWHeCF5E — DineshGupta (@DineshGuptaDHL) June 22, 2018

RD Burman and @AshaBhosle — so many memorable songs, which is your favorite?#HappyBirthdayPancham pic.twitter.com/NHTYDFTB6Z — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) June 26, 2018

Pagal for Pancham on RD Burman's Birthday. All day his songs playing only on Fever 94.3 FM.

So don't miss it. @FeverFMOfficial #RDBurman #HappyBirthdayRDBurman. pic.twitter.com/du4l5Ln6F1 — amita rawat (@RjAmitaRjAmita) June 27, 2018

Happy Birthday RD Burman#RDBurman #AnandBakshi 🖌 99 Films 543 plus songs pic.twitter.com/gBENweIUyT — Rakesh Anand Bakshi (@RakBak16) June 27, 2018

Another gem from #RDBurman. ♬Roz Roz Aankhon Tale….♬♬♬♬ Some nights just get magical with that one song 😇 pic.twitter.com/t3cSuI2gRr — Siju Moothedath (@SijuMoothedath) June 26, 2018

“Stalwart composer R. D. Burman also sang several iconic songs in his unique and grunting bass. On his birth anniversary revisit the glimpses of his moving voice in our medley of Pancham Da’s popular songs. #RDBurman #panchamda”

“Happy birthday #Panchamda #RDBurman No musical evening is complete without your songs. Thanks for your music 😊🎶💕 #HappyBirthday #Happybirthdaypanchamda #churaliya”

Tributes to master music composer, legendary "Pancham Da" #RDBurman on birth anniversary today. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7ob0B6rpCF — Avinash Pande (@avinashpandeinc) June 27, 2018

“Remembering the Music Maestro, King of melodies #RDBurman on his 79th Birth Anniversary. Your music will stay with us forever Pancham Da.”

“What a legend #RDBurman was/still is!! He gave us tonnes of remarkable melodies 🎼🎻🎷🎺🎸 #ZindagaiKeSafarMein….. woh phir nahi aate! Live to the fullest in the present”

Panchamda actually stole everyone’s heart away with #ChuraLiyaHaiTumneJoDilKo. Remembering the legendary melody king #RDBurman on his Birthday. Playing his hits only on #MYFM #HappyBirthdayRDBurman pic.twitter.com/03GD8kgPcO — MY FM (@MYFMIndia) June 27, 2018

As long as we mistake the irresistible to be essential, we deprive the essential. #GitaDaily #rdburman pic.twitter.com/j6g3b3lBrj — Kiran Wagadari (@KiranWagadari) June 27, 2018

“Bindiya tarse kajra barse…aaye na Sajna..dhal gayee raina bujh gayee baati, main Khadi aangna..

Thank you #panchamda #rdburman for such beautiful haunting melodies…

I celebrate each day with your songs..you live in my heart…I live a new life each time I hear your songs…”

Wishing a true LEGEND a Very Happy Birthday #RDBurman … Sir you still live in our hearts, your music is our life-long companion, in all our highs & lows, every heartbeat…. you make our every moment to be cherished 🙏🏻💕👏🏻💕👏🏻💕👏🏻💕🙏🏻 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 27, 2018

Birth anniversary of legendary music composer Pancham Da.#RDBurman pic.twitter.com/dWXUWyyVtr — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) June 27, 2018

Remembering the Musical Genius – #RDBurman on his Birth Anniversary!

Rahul Dev Burman has been credited for revolutionizing Bollywood 🎵. He incorporated a wide range of influential 🎵 & made electronic rock popular in love stories. He often mixed disco & rock elements in 🎵 pic.twitter.com/QrHv3wX4eV — Filmi Gaane (@FilmiGaane) June 27, 2018

Experimenting with voices and non-musical instruments and incorporating a wide range of several genres in his scores, he redefined Hindi film music. (2/2)#RDBurman pic.twitter.com/I2vGkxV8Gl — Rahul Kumar (@mr_rahulkumarms) June 27, 2018

“RDBurman might be gone, but he’ll never be forgotten. Especially not in the times we live in. Happy Birthday, Pancham Da!”

On the 79th birth anniversary of #RDBurman here is his first Bollywood composition for which he didn't even get the credit. His father SD Burman liked this composition of young Pancham and used it in Fantoosh (1956)https://t.co/wrjetPHjB8 — Virtual Opinion (@virtual_opinion) June 27, 2018

“Celebrating Pancham Day With this energetic song suiting him धन्नो की आँखों में..”Today’s Song | “Dhanno Ki Aankho Me” | ‘Kitaab’ | R D Burman | R D Burman | Gulzar”

If like me you are remembering #RDBurman on his birthday then let me recommend the must read book. #Pancham pic.twitter.com/1LUdCSddJE — Abhijit Bhaduri (@AbhijitBhaduri) June 27, 2018

“#RDBurman Happy Birthday Pachamda💐💐💐. ‘PRIDE OF TRIPURA’. You leave in our hearts. For years to years your music will always give us joy and emotions for each part of life.”

When the history of Bollywood music will be written, his name will undoubtedly feature among the best! Here's wishing the legendary #RDBurman ji a very happy birthday. Happy birthday Pancham Da … India is so lucky to have a gem's like you 🙏 Comment your Favourite song 👇 pic.twitter.com/vDOUY83QXA — Arijit Singh (@raiisonaiFC) June 27, 2018

