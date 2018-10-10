Veteran actor Rekha turns 64 today on 0ctober 10, 2018. The gorgeous lady was born into a family of artists, with the father being a Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan and mother being a Telegu actress, Pushpavalli. Not many of her fans know her real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan, as her stage name Rekha became quite famous. Throughout her career, she has portrayed strong lead characters and garnered a huge fan following for her. But apart from Bollywood’s mainstream films, she also appeared in many of the arthouse films or parallel cinema. This talented queen has bagged 3 Filmfare awards till now, 2 for Best Actress and one for Best supporting actress. Even, her role in the iconic movie Umrao Jaan won her national recognition for National Film Award for Best Actress.
Rekha made her debut as a lead actor in a Kannada film Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 opposite Rajkumar, which was released in the year 1969. The year also welcomed her in Hindi Film industry with her 1st film Anjana Safar. However, the movie witnessed a controversy and got censored. Surprisingly, it got released after a decade in the year 1979 retitled as Do Shikaari.
From acting as a child artist in Telegu film Rangula Ratnam (1966) to be portraying the role of Super Nani till date, she has proved that acting is in her veins. One of the most unconventional actors of Bollywood, Rekha still manages to pop eyes with her extremely gracious looks.
At this special occasion of her 64th birthday, we bring to you the 10 best movies to revive the memories of her extraordinary acting.
1.Umrao Jaan
Release – 1981
2. Khubsoorat
Release – 1980
3. Silsila
Release- 1981
4. Ijaazat
Release- 1987
5.Khoon Bhari Maang
Release- 1988
6. Utsav
Release- 1984
7. Chehre par Chehra
Release- 1981
8. Do Anjaane
Release- 1976
9. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar
Release- 1978
10. Bahurani
Release- 1989
11. Aastha
Release- 1997
12. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
Release- 1996
13. Suhaag
Release-1994
14. Koi Mil Gaya
Release- 2003
15. Phool Bane Angaray
Release- 1991
Wish you a very happy birthday, the evergreen charm of Bollywood, Rekha!
