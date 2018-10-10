Bollywood actor Rekha, who was born on October 10, 1954, turns a year older today. Completing 64 years of her life, Rekha has given us more than 180 films to cherish in the career span of over 50 years. Often called the timeless beauty, Rekha still looks absolutely young and flawlessly beautiful. Here are the 10 best movies of her to revive of this special day:

Veteran actor Rekha turns 64 today on 0ctober 10, 2018. The gorgeous lady was born into a family of artists, with the father being a Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan and mother being a Telegu actress, Pushpavalli. Not many of her fans know her real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan, as her stage name Rekha became quite famous. Throughout her career, she has portrayed strong lead characters and garnered a huge fan following for her. But apart from Bollywood’s mainstream films, she also appeared in many of the arthouse films or parallel cinema. This talented queen has bagged 3 Filmfare awards till now, 2 for Best Actress and one for Best supporting actress. Even, her role in the iconic movie Umrao Jaan won her national recognition for National Film Award for Best Actress.

Rekha made her debut as a lead actor in a Kannada film Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 opposite Rajkumar, which was released in the year 1969. The year also welcomed her in Hindi Film industry with her 1st film Anjana Safar. However, the movie witnessed a controversy and got censored. Surprisingly, it got released after a decade in the year 1979 retitled as Do Shikaari.

From acting as a child artist in Telegu film Rangula Ratnam (1966) to be portraying the role of Super Nani till date, she has proved that acting is in her veins. One of the most unconventional actors of Bollywood, Rekha still manages to pop eyes with her extremely gracious looks.

At this special occasion of her 64th birthday, we bring to you the 10 best movies to revive the memories of her extraordinary acting.

1.Umrao Jaan

Release – 1981

2. Khubsoorat

Release – 1980

3. Silsila

Release- 1981

4. Ijaazat

Release- 1987

5.Khoon Bhari Maang

Release- 1988

6. Utsav

Release- 1984

7. Chehre par Chehra

Release- 1981

8. Do Anjaane

Release- 1976

9. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Release- 1978

ALSO READ: We bet you have never seen Mahira Khan as vibrant as this!

10. Bahurani

Release- 1989

11. Aastha

Release- 1997

12. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Release- 1996

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a magic at the L’Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi makeup launch

13. Suhaag

Release-1994

14. Koi Mil Gaya

Release- 2003

15. Phool Bane Angaray

Release- 1991

Wish you a very happy birthday, the evergreen charm of Bollywood, Rekha!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More