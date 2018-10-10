Known to steal million hearts, Bollywood actor Rekha turns 64 today on October 10, 2018. Bhanurekha Ganesan, who is popularly known as Rekha, has redefined beauty over these years and aged like a fine wine, getting prettier day by day. The Umrao Jaan of Bollywood, Rekha has left her fans breathless with her phenomenal beauty every time she appeared on the silver screen.

Born on October 10, 1954, Bhanurekha Ganesan, who is popularly known as Rekha in Bollywood, turned a year older today. Cutting the 64th cake of her birthday, the evergreen beauty is still one of the pearls of Indian film industry. Rekha has given countless proofs for her versatility through her long list of movies. She is acknowledged as one of the finest actors of Bollywood who has also left her footprints in the world of parallel cinema. The pretty lady stepped into the film industry when she was a little kid and worked as a child artist in the Telegu film Rangula Ratnam. Rekha made a debut as a lead actor in Hindi film industry with Anjana Safar, which was later renamed as Do Shikaar because of some controversies. And as a matter of fact, it got released after a decade in the year 1979.

The initial phase of her career was indeed a difficult pathway as she had to struggle for not being able to speak Hindi properly. She was quoted saying in an interview that Bombay was like a jungle and she had walked in unarmed. She also said that it was one of the most frightening phases of her life. The teenager, who faced the world standing alone in the bitter time, later witnessed huge stardom and admiration from fans making it all worth it. This journey never pulled her back from her determination.

Rekha did a part in over 180 films in the span of 50 years of her career. From Khoon Bhari Maang to Aastha, the queen of million hearts ruled the industry for years and gave us the best memories to relish. The long list of her blockbusters also unleashed a hundred versions of our favourite, Rekha. Over these years, the actor has aged beautifully with time and her charm has increased along the way. But these unseen photos of her will surprise you to the core.

Here are the 10 unseen avatars of this incredible beauty that will leave you stunned:

