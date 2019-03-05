The Veere Di Wedding producer, fashionista and Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor turn 32 today. She takes to her Instagram account to share her outfit that set new fashion goals for followers. Rhea Kapoor is also the owner of a fashion line Rheson alongside her sister Sonam Kapoor.

Happy birthday Rhea Kapoor: Rhea Kapoor is a well-known fashion designer in Bollywood industry. She also owns a clothing line named Rheson that was launched in 2007 with her sister Sonam Kapoor. Rhea has made her own name by producing some amazing films like Aisha starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Lisa Haydon and Amrita Puri, Khoobsurat featuring Fawad Khan and Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are the most stylish siblings of B-town. Rhea is the personal stylist of Sonam Kapoor and she never forgets to mesmerise her followers by posting brilliant fashionable outfits on her Instagram handle.

Here are some pictures of Rhea Kapoor that will make you say Wow!

Rhea is looking ravishing in Anamika Khanna’s embroidered lehenga with black boots and a high neck top. She teamed up the outfit with heavy jewellery that is perfect.

Rhea is looking like a Queen in this royal blue saree. She is stunning her look with a statement neck-piece and black boots.

Rhea is wearing a unique jump-suit saree. She never fears to take risks of fashion experiments.

Rhea is completely slaying in her off-white chikankari with intricated-hand work.

As usual, Rhea looks beautiful. She is rocking her look with a lavender dress with matching sneakers.

Rhea is looking like a diva in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s outfit.

