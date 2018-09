Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor: From being an Indian actor to a director and now a producer, Chintu Ji made his Bollywood debut in 1970 with his father Raj Kapoor's film. The National Film Award winner, Rishi Kapoor turns 66 today, September 4! Born and brought up in Chembur, Rishi Kapoor is a part of Bollywood industry's famous Kapoor khandaan.

Here’s the list of 15 best movies of Rishi Kapoor on his special day.

Movie: Mera Naam Joker

Cast: Manoj Kumar, Simi Garewal, Dharmendra, Dara Singh and Padmini

Release date: 18 December 1970

Director: Raj Kapoor

Movie: Bobby

Cast: Dimple Kapadia, Prem Nath, Durga Khote, Pran, Aruna Irani and Sonia Sahni

Release date: 28 September 1973

Director: Raj Kapoor

Movie: Rafoo Chakkar

Cast: Neetu Singh, Rajinder Nath and Mumtaz Begum

Release date: 2 January 1975

Director: Narendra Bedi

Movie: Laila Majnu

Cast: Ranjeeta Kaur, Danny Dengzongpa, Aruna Irani, Asrani and Raza Murad

Release date: 11 November 1976

Director: H. S. Rawail

Movie: Amar Akbar Anthony

Cast: Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi and Nirupa Roy

Release date: 7 January 1977

Director: Manmohan Desai

Movie: Sargam

Cast: Jaya Prada, Shashikala, Leela Mishra and Dheerja Kumar

Release date: 8 January 1979

Director: Kasinathuni Viswanath

Movie: Karz

Cast: Raj Kiran, Simi Garewal, Tina Munim, Premnath, Pran and Durga Khote

Release date: 11 June 1980

Director: Subhash Ghai

Movies: Aap Ke Deewane

Cast: Tina Munim, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, Shoma Anand, Ranjeet, Ashok Kumar

Release date: 19 March 1980

Director: Surendra Mohan

Movie: Prem Rog

Cast: Nanda, Padmini Kohlapure, Shammi Kapoor, Tanuja and Bindu

Release date: 31 July 1982

Director: Raj Kapoor

Movie: Coolie

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rati Agnihotri, Shoma Anand, Kader Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Puneet Issar, Suresh Oberoi and Om Shivpuri

Release date: 2 December 1983

Directors: Manmohan Desai, Prayag Raj

Movie: Naseeb Apna Apna

Cast: Farah Naaz, Raadhika and Amrish Puri

Release date: 31 January 1986

Director: Tatineni Rama Rao

Movie: Nagina

Cast: Sridevi Boney Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Sushma Seth, Prem Chopra and Guddi Maruti

Release date: 1986

Director: Harmesh Malhotra

Movie: Chandni

Cast: Sridevi Boney Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Waheeda Rehman, Sushma Seth

Release date: 14 September 1989

Director: Yash Chopra

Movie: Amiri Garibi

Cast: Rekha, Jeetendra, Urmila Bhatt, Poonam Dillon, Raj Babbar, Neelam Kothari, Sushma Seth, Shakti Kapoor and Rohini Hattangadi

Release date: 15 March 1990

Director: Harmesh Malhotra

Movie: Bol Radha Bol

Cast: Juhi Chawla, Sushma Seth, Alok Nath and Kiran Kumar

Release date: 3 July 1992

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Eena Meena Deeka

Cast: Juhi Chawla, Vinod Khanna, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Kiran Kumar, Gulshan Grover and Alok Nath

Release date: 12 August 1994

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Do Dooni Chaar

Cast: Neetu Singh, Archit Krishna, Aditi Vasudev, Supriya Shukla and Natasha Rastogi

Release date: 8 October 2010

Director: Habib Faisal

Movie: Mulk

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, Neena Gupta and Indraneil Sengupta

Release date: 3 August 2018

Director: Anubhav Sinha

