Happy Birthday, Rishi Kapoor: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is ringing in his birthday today on September 4th, 2018. On the occasion of his birthday, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni extended her heartfelt wishes on her official Instagram account. With this, she also shared a throwback photo in which she can be seen posing with her daddy dear on a magazine cover.

From making his debut with the film Mera Naam Joker as a child artist in 1970 to his latest film Mulk released in 2018, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has come a long way in Bollywood. Over the years, the actor has charmed the audience and gained recognition with his versatile performances in films like Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Naseeb Apna Apna, Chandni, Love Aaj Kal, Kapoor & Sons, 102 Not Out and Mulk. Coming from the lineage of Kapoor clan, Rishi Kapoor also ventured into direction and production aspects of Hindi Cinema.

With all this, the actor has successfully striked a perfect balance between his professional and personal life. As his kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni excel in the field of acting and jewellery designing respectively, he has always been a guiding force for them. On the occasion of his birthday on September 4, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of family photos on her official Instagram handle.

Wishing him a very happy birthday, Riddhima also shared a throwback photo in which she can be seen smiling with her daddy dear on a magazine cover. With this, she added the hashtag ‘my daddy, my hero’.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in films like 102 Not Out along with Amitabh Bachchan and Mulk along with Taapsee Pannu. After this, his film Rajma Chawal is yet to get a release date.

