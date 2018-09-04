Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor: Veteran actor and National Film award winner, Rishi Kapoor, turns 66 today, September 4. One of the most versatile actors, seen in almost all kind of roles, is lovingly known with the name of Chintu Ji in Bollywood. The multi-tasker and evergreen star, Rishi Kapoor made his debut in the year 1970, with his father Raj Kapoor's film.

One of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor has done close to 150 movies and played a lead role in over 100 of them. Ruling the Indian Film Industry with his wit and humour, he has always been in the headlines for something or the other. Rishi Kapoor has entertained his fans with almost all flavours, right from playing the role of a hard-core villain to a loving grandpa to a grumpy old man. The talent of this incredible man does not end here, Rishi Kapoor gave us a lot of melodious tracks to groove on, cry on and blush on! You get me, right?

Here are the best of his melodious and evergreen tracks.

1. Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho

Movie: Bobby

Song Artist: Lata Mangeshkar and Shailender Singh

2. Ek Haseena Thi Ek Diwana Tha

Movie: Karz

Song Artist: Kishor Kumar

3. Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar

Movie: Karz

Song Artist: Mohammed Rafi

Also Read: Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor: Chintu Ji’s journey from Mera Naam Joker to Mulk

4. Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahin

Movie: Kabhie Kabhie

Song Artist: Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar

5. Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge

Movie: Khel Khel Mein

Song Artist: Kishor Kumar and Asha Bhosle

6. Oh Hansini

Movie: Zehreela Insaan

Song Artist: Kishore Kumar

Also Read: King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan wishes Happy Janmashtami to the entire nation

7. Bachna Ae Hasinon Lo Main Aa Gaya

Movie: Hum Kisise Kum Naheen

Song Artist: Kishore Kumar

8. Om Shanti Om (Meri Umar Ke Naujawano)

Movie: Karz

Song Artist: Kishore Kumar

9. Tu Tu Hai Wahi (Yeh Vaada Raha)

Movie: Yeh Vaada Raha

Song Artist: Asha Bhonsle & Kishore Kumar

10. Chandni O Meri Chandni

Movie: Chandni

Song Artist: Sridevi, Jolly Mukherjee

11. Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara

Movie: Prem Rog

Song Artist: Lata Mangeshkar

12. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu

Movie: Khel Khel Mein

Song Artist: RD Burman and Asha Bhosle sing

13. Dafli Wale Dafli Baja

Movie: Sargam

Song Artist: Lata Mangeshkar

14. Ram Ji Ki Nikli Sawari

Movie: Sargam

Song artist: Mohammed Rafi

15. Main Shayar To Nahi

Movie: Bobby

Song Artist: Shailender Singh

The Chocolate boy of 80’s gave a lot of evergreen romantic tracks, which are still cherished by the audience. Thanking for all of this, we wish you a very Happy Birthday Chintu ji.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More