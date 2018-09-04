One of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor has done close to 150 movies and played a lead role in over 100 of them. Ruling the Indian Film Industry with his wit and humour, he has always been in the headlines for something or the other. Rishi Kapoor has entertained his fans with almost all flavours, right from playing the role of a hard-core villain to a loving grandpa to a grumpy old man. The talent of this incredible man does not end here, Rishi Kapoor gave us a lot of melodious tracks to groove on, cry on and blush on! You get me, right?
Here are the best of his melodious and evergreen tracks.
1. Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho
Movie: Bobby
Song Artist: Lata Mangeshkar and Shailender Singh
2. Ek Haseena Thi Ek Diwana Tha
Movie: Karz
Song Artist: Kishor Kumar
3. Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar
Movie: Karz
Song Artist: Mohammed Rafi
4. Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahin
Movie: Kabhie Kabhie
Song Artist: Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar
5. Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge
Movie: Khel Khel Mein
Song Artist: Kishor Kumar and Asha Bhosle
6. Oh Hansini
Movie: Zehreela Insaan
Song Artist: Kishore Kumar
7. Bachna Ae Hasinon Lo Main Aa Gaya
Movie: Hum Kisise Kum Naheen
Song Artist: Kishore Kumar
8. Om Shanti Om (Meri Umar Ke Naujawano)
Movie: Karz
Song Artist: Kishore Kumar
9. Tu Tu Hai Wahi (Yeh Vaada Raha)
Movie: Yeh Vaada Raha
Song Artist: Asha Bhonsle & Kishore Kumar
10. Chandni O Meri Chandni
Movie: Chandni
Song Artist: Sridevi, Jolly Mukherjee
11. Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara
Movie: Prem Rog
Song Artist: Lata Mangeshkar
12. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu
Movie: Khel Khel Mein
Song Artist: RD Burman and Asha Bhosle sing
13. Dafli Wale Dafli Baja
Movie: Sargam
Song Artist: Lata Mangeshkar
14. Ram Ji Ki Nikli Sawari
Movie: Sargam
Song artist: Mohammed Rafi
15. Main Shayar To Nahi
Movie: Bobby
Song Artist: Shailender Singh
The Chocolate boy of 80’s gave a lot of evergreen romantic tracks, which are still cherished by the audience. Thanking for all of this, we wish you a very Happy Birthday Chintu ji.