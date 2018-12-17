Happy birthday Riteish Deshmukh: The handsome actor and dotting father of two, Riteish aka Banjo turns 40 today! The sstar who has appeared in end number of comedy thrills in Bollywood films, is also a famous personality of Marathi cinema. Take a look at his 7 best Bollywood movies that made her all laugh out loud.

Happy birthday Riteish Deshmukh: He is handsome, versatile and a packet full of talent. The actor who never disappoints his fans when it comes to his acting skills in a movies, happily turns 40 today! Be it Marathi or Hindi, Deshmukh is always up with new characters in the films and drama he is seen participating in. Although, the handsome hunk in the tinsel town who is married to B-Town’s cutest diva Genelia D’Souza, began his career in 2003 with K. Vijaya Bhaskar’s directed Tujhe Meri Kasam but he came to limelight after he appeared in his best known persona which comedy, film Masti.

Well, the star is not only an actor but is also an architect professionally. Apart from that, he is also a a film producer and has quite good numbers of films under his belt. From Heyy Babyy to Housefull, Grand Masti, Great Grand Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Housefull 2, Ek Villain, Bluffmaster, Malamaal Weekly and Housefull 3, Riteish’s comedy films has always done wonders at the box office. Talking about his Marathi films, the star made his acting debut in Marathi cinema in 2013 with Lal Bhaari. He even produced his first Marathi film, Balak Palak which was directed by Ravi Jadhav.

Here’s the list of 7 best movies of Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday:

Film: Masti

Released: 2004

Film: Bluffmaster

Released: 2005

Film: Dhamaal

Released: 2007

Film: Housefull

Released: 2010

Film: Heyy Babyy

Released: 2007

Film: Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Released: 2012

Film: Housefull 2

Rleased: 2012

Riteish Deshmukh is all set to entertain his hufe fan following with the upcoming movie Marjaavan. It is reported that the star will be seen essaying the role of a villain the Milap Zaveri’s next. Apart from that, he will also star in films like Total Dhamaal and Housefull 4. All his upcoming movies are scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

