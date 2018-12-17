Like every wife, Genelia Deshmukh took to her official Instagram handle to share crazy photos with her husband Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday with a romantic caption. The couple got married in 2012 and never misses a chance to give major couple goals to their fans on social media.

Genelia looks excited and shared some crazy pictures on social media with a romantic caption

Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: Taking the couple goals forward, Genelia Deshmukh took to her official Instagram handle to share photos with her husband Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday. Like every wife, Genelia looks excited and shared some crazy pictures on social media with a romantic caption. The couple got married in the year 2012, since then the couple leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with major couple goals.

Riteish is known for his fabulous work in Hindi and Marathi cinemas. Also, he is the son of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra late Vilasrao Deshmukh. The actor did her debut with the movie–Tujhe Meri Kasam in the year 2003 opposite Genelia but he gained popularity and stardom after appearing in the movie–Masti, which was a commercial success in the year 2004. Post to that, the actor continued to give major hits to the industry such as– Kya Kool Hai Hum, Malamaal Weekly, Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, Bluffmaster!, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Grand Masti, Ek Villain and many more. He also launched his own production house–Mumbai Film Company in 2013 and produced the Marathi film–Balak Palak directed by Ravi Jadhav. Apart from films the big star has also worked in television in the shows–India’s Dancing Superstar, Yaaron ki baraat, Vikta Ka Uttar as a host.

