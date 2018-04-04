Hollywood superstar and Indian Marvel fans' favourite actor Robert Downey Jr is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. Robert Downey Jr's life is an inspiration to those who have been in the dumps for long and they feel they can't get out of it. He is touted as one of the richest celebrities in the world, as well as being one of the biggest superstars in cinema after Iron Man’s success.

When you think about Robert Downey Jr. today, we think about only two things Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes and while that is on the top of his resume, there is a long list that one should talk about. Today, Marvel’s Iron Man celebrates his birthday and turns 53 (I know right!), so let’s talk about his journey and some of his performances. If you did not know Marvel did not want to cast Robert Downey Jr in the role of Tony Stark in the first Iron Man. In the mid-2000s, when the film was initially being planned and the ambitious Marvel Cinematic Universe was but a glimmer in producer Kevin Feige’s eye, Downey Jr was a star well past his prime, having developed a reputation as an unreliable screw-up with a history of drug abuse. But director Jon Favreau fought for him every step of the way, convinced that he was the only man for the job.

Ten years later, Downey Jr will apparently be paid close to $100 million for Avengers: Infinity War, the latest in the now 19 film-strong MCU. “Everybody knew he was talented,” Favreau recounted in a later interview to a Texas radio station. “Certainly by studying the Iron Man role and developing that script I realised that the character seemed to line-up with Robert in all the good and bad ways. And the story of Iron Man was really the story of Robert’s career.”

But how did it all start? In 1987, he played a drug-addicted rich boy in Less Than Zero, a film that earned him excellent reviews and Downey Jr later called his Ghost of Christmas Future. But soon after this Downey Jr went on a road of self-destruction in the late ‘80s, which led to arrests, cocaine and heroin addiction and multiple rehab stints.

Over the next five years, Downey Jr spent several months in different facilities, which culminated in a year-long stint in prison. He was arrested twice after his receiving parole in 2000. What began as a recreational activity – “I used to take drugs after work and on weekends,” he said – turned into a well-publicized meltdown. During this time, he was fired off the TV show Ally McBeal and was unable to secure insurance for Woody Allen’s Melinda and Melinda.

After a long struggle with sobriety, Downey Jr returned to the big screen in 2003 in The Singing Detective. He returned to star in Gothika, for which producer Joel Silver withheld 40% of his salary as a bond until Downey Jr completed the movie. And while he stared in many after that like the Sherlock Holmes franchise and an extensive list of Marvel movies, one movie that needs to be talked about is Tropic Thunder! Yes, the movie that showcased Downey at his best, the ultimate comic timing, acting skills, and just pure entertainment.

In the BenStiller-directed movie, Robert Downey Jr, a white actor plays a white actor playing a black man who is an American soldier. If you are blown away by the silliness of the idea, then RDJ fully embraces that silliness to deliver a rollicking performance of a self-obsessed actor who took method acting a bit too far in this R-rated comedy. He earned his second Oscar nomination for the movie (Best Supporting Actor, which he lost to the late Heath Ledger for The Dark Knight).

He was easily the second best thing about the ensemble comedy, the first being Tom Cruise’s aptly named, nearly unrecognizable act as Les Grossman. Those who haven’t watched this marvel. get out of the rock you live under and watch it because your day will get a whole lot better after that. Robert Downey Jr. is a household name and although his journey as Iron Man will come to an end after the fourth Avengers movie which comes out last year, he has a live-action Dr. Dolittle adaptation coming out soon, but before that, you will see him in action in Avengers: Infinity War on April 27.

