Indian film director and producer Rohit Shetty has given a series of hit films and over the years has turned himself and his movies into a big brand. Today, the hardworking director turns 46. Rohit and his movies are best known for comedy, dangerous stunts and romantic scenes at scenic destinations. Not only this, he is very adventurous and his bold personality is well witnessed while hosting the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, Rohit’s film Simmba prooved to a super successful film and did wonders at the box office. Currently, the director is busy for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, which is said to be a part of his cop universe. Some time back, the director quoted in an Interview that he is also planning for a women cop film which he will make post-Sooryavanshi.

His fans have also flooded Twitter with their sweet birthday wishes for the director. For his dedication and hard work, people have given him various names like Box office king, King of masses, king of masala genre, Dashing director and many more. Rohit commenced his directorial journey in 2003 with the movie Zameen which featured Bipasha Basu, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan. However, the movie could not do wonders and did average business at the box office. Post to which he commenced with his Golmaal series and continued to give a series of hit films like Singham, Dilwale, Chennai Express, Golmaal Again, Bol Bachchan and many more. To celebrate the ace director’s birthday, here is a list of his dashing photos

Wishing an ace director #RohitShetty sir a very happy birthday 🎂🎁 Have an action driven year ahead!🚗🚛#HappyBirthdayRohitShetty pic.twitter.com/7a49lTnHXb — Prabhav Jain (@_iam_mr_nobody_) March 14, 2018

Happy birthday to one of my favourite director #RohitShetty #HappyBirthdayRohitShetty — Ramya Sharma (@RamyaSharma7) March 14, 2018

