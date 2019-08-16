Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood Nawab Saif Ali Khan turns 49 today and celebrating his birthday with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Here are 5 interesting things about Saif Ali Khan that you might not know.

Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan is born in Pataudi family, to the parents, cricketer and former captain Mansoor Ali Khan and actress Sharmila Tagore. The actor turns 49 today and celebrating his special day with wife Kareena and son Taimur. Pataudi Family has already a big name as Saif’s grandfather was a Nawab of Lukhnow. Their family has great respect and honour among society.

Saif initiated his career towards cricket but eventually turned into the film industry. Saif also desires to make a great name for the country but he didn’t find himself as good as his father. Later he realized that he should switch his career otherwise it will be too late. Recently his wife and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor revealed that she wants his son Taimur to become a cricketer like his grandfather.

Saif Ali khan married to Amrita Rao in 1991 and has two children from the first marriage. Two children named Imran Khan and Simba actress Sara Ali Khan are living with their mom after the couple divorced. In 2004 the couple decides to stay away as they were having too many disputes.

In 2005 Saif talks about his divorce it was a crucial time for him, he was not allowed to meet his children as he was in an affair with some another woman. Saif confessed that he wants to take responsibility for his ex-wife and two children but Amrita denies. Amrita was 12 years older than Saif Ali Khan.

Later he married to Kareena Kapoor and having a son named Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur has gained a good amount of publicity on social media. Currently, Saif is giving quality time to his family and happy with them.

Saif Ali Khan is now popular as Sartaj in Sacred games season 2, people are happy watching him in the latest streaming of Netflix. Saif Ali Khan gave many hits to the Bollywood and became the Nawab of Bollywood. His films like Agent Vinod, Love Aajkal, Hum tum, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Dil Chahta Hai and many more were a great success in box-office.

