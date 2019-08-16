One of the charming actors of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan has turned a year elder today on his birthday. We all know that the actor has entertained us always with his ultimate roles in the films and today we have a list of his top 10 Bollywood movies.

The son of Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan is one of the popular actors of Bollywood. The actor made his debut in Bollywood movies in the year 1993 with a Yash Raj Chopra’s film Parampara which also featured Aamir Khan, but the movie didn’t do well at the box office and Khan didn’t get any fame and popularity through it.

Then he shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar in two films, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Yeh Dillagi, in the year 1994. Both the films were hit at the box office and that gave him the popularity. Ever since then, Khan has seen many ups and downs in his life and career but nothing stopped him, the constant focus on his work and love for cinema kept him going throughout those years.

He came into controversies when he got separated from his first wife Amrita Singh in the year 2004. There were many speculations going around for the reason for his divorce. The actor has had two children from Amrita Singh, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Later on, after dating for almost 5 years, Saif Ali Khan married his then-girlfriend Bollywood beauty queen Kareena Kapoor in the year 2012 and their grand wedding ceremonies were the talk of the town then. Kareena gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan in the year 2016, who is a most-popular star-kid right now.

Today is Khan’s birthday and on this occasion, we have a list of some fabulous movies he delivered yet in his Bollywood career. Have a look-

