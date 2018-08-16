Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan celebrated his birthday with his close friends and family on August 15 at midnight. Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were spotted at the birthday celebration.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is on cloud 9 after the blockbuster success of his Netflix show Sacred Games. On August 15, the Nawab of Bollywood ringed in 48th birthday at midnight in Mumbai along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and many more. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a red bandana, Saif was spotted rocking his bearded look from Sacred Games. With him, his begum Kareena Kapoor Khan stole all the limelight as she looked gorgeous in a black bodysuit paired with Khakhi pants and gave major fashion goals.

Continuing to raise the fashion metre up high, Sara Ali Khan, who will soon make her big Bollywood entry with Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh and Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, looked radiant in a gold velvet dress styled with nude heels. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, chose to make a fashion statement with her little black dress.

Photos from last night revealed that the celebration was no less than Nawabi get-together. Golden balloons that read ‘Happy Birthday Saifu’ along with the appetising chocolate cake matched the overall theme of the party.

Workwise, After delivering a few misses like Kaalakandi and Chef, Saif is back in action with his spectacular portrayal of Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the Netflix show also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in prominent roles. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who charmed the audience with her performance in Veere Di Wedding, will be seen in upcoming films like Good News and Takht.

