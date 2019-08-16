Dil Chahta Hai actor Saif Ali Khan turned 49 today. On the special occasion of his birthday, Saif's fans took to Twitter and the wished the actor. Saif is currently holidaying in London with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan.

Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned a year older today. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jawani Janeman in London. He is celebrating his birthday there with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The first teaser of Laal Kaptaan was also released today by the filmmakers on the occasion of his birthday. On his 49 birthday, the Love Aaj Kal actor received many wishes from his fans.

Saif is one the versatile actors in Bollywood, he made his acting debut from Yash Chopra’s Parampara. The actor has given many big hits to the entertainment industry like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho. On his special day, Saif’s fans took to Twitter to wish the actor. Apart from that, daughter Sara Ali Khan also posted an adorable post on her Instagram for him.

Saif is also celebrating his birthday with the success of Netlflix web show Sacred Games season 2 which was released on August 15. The show features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey among others. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the action thriller has got positive reviews from fans as well as critics.

Happy Birthday #SaifAliKhan Sir and @mkoirala Ma'am Pray for peaceful mind and upcoming success to you both Age with grace ❤❤❤#HappyBirthdayManishaKoirala #HappyBirthdaySaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/6KJmuLOyLx — Red Mans Khan (@BeingMansU) August 16, 2019

#HappyBirthdaySaifAliKhan and I think saif's next #LaalKaptaan give boost to his film career again and clear all box office records

CopY ThaT pic.twitter.com/uvpC3s3TeF — IAM*aatharvaa.com (@AtharvagR) August 16, 2019

Happy Birthday to Saif Ali Khan sir 🎂#HappyBirthdaySaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/AUPajP0uhl — Sneha Sen (@SnehaSenn) August 16, 2019

Wishing the prince of pataudi & king of kareena's heart #SaifAliKhan a very happy birthday !! 👑#HappyBirthdaySaifAliKhan ✨ pic.twitter.com/cUyiKAACdG — Kareena★Fan★4Ever (@KareenaFan4Ever) August 16, 2019

#HappyBirthdaySaifAliKhan

Sacred Games ke Sardarji sabse best. 😍 — Amit Kumar (@AmitAkr7) August 16, 2019

Nailed it as Sartaj Singh! Happy Birthday

#HappyBirthdaySaifAliKhan — Abhi Ghoshe (@AbhiGhoshe) August 16, 2019

Happy birthday Saif sir. May you continue to appear in great pictures and all the best for #SacredGamesSeason2. May God bless you and your family. Regards, Manav #HappyBirthdaySaifAliKhan 🎉🎉🙏🏽 — Manav Agrawal (@coolagrawal1999) August 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Saif wrapped up the shoot of Jawani Janeman in 43 days which was completed 2 days earlier as expected. Apart from Saif, the romantic drama features Alaia F and Tabu. In the film, Saif will be seen playing the role of Alaia F’s father and Tabu’s husband. The movie is slated to hit the silver screens on November 29, 2019.

