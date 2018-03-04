Happy birthday Salim Merchant! the versatile singer who has won millions of heart with his mesmerizing voice turns 43 today. The popular singer has given his soulful voice to superhit tracks like Ali Maula from Kurbaan, Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan, Ishq Wala Love from Student Of The Year, Khudaya Ve from Luck, among many others. As the singer turns a year older today, let's have a look at his beautiful journey in Bollywood.

Renowned singer Salim Sulaiman Merchant turns 43 on Saturday, March 3. The versatile singer hailing from Bhuj, Gujarat made his debut from Ghaath in 2000. He started his musical journey by learning piano from the Trinity College of Music in London. Salim has been seen judging various reality shows like Indian Idol season 5 and 6 on Sony Entertainment Television (India), the second season of Indian Idol Junior along with Sonakshi Sinha and Vishal Dadlani. He was also a part of The Voice India.

Salim along with his brother Sulaiman has given many hits in their journey in Bollywood. They were also seen collaborating with Lady Gaga for a song Born This Way and Judas. Not just this, their work had no boundaries and were heard in I’m A Freak By Enrique. the duo collaborated with songwriter Eric Wainaina and South African singer Loyiso Bala and Kenyan to record the anthem of 2010 FIFA World Cup. From Mesmerizing Shukran Allah to Rab Rakha, his voice has simply won billion hearts. Here are some of his top 5 songs that define his versatility in the world of music.

Song: Ainvyi Ainvyi from Band Bajaa Baraat

ALSO READ: Oscars 2018: All the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards

Song: Ali Maula from Kurbaan

Song: Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan from Chak De! India

ALSO READ: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office collection Day 9: Kartik Aaryan’s comedy-drama mints Rs 58.32 crore

Song: Ishq Wala Love from Student Of The Year

Song: Khudaya Ve from Luck

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor finally opens up to Komal Nahta about Sridevi’s last moment

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App