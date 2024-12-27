Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

From an action hero to Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan,' Salman Khan’s 59-year journey is a story of stardom, generosity, and unwavering love for his fans.

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

As Salman Khan celebrates his 59th birthday on December 27, 2024, it’s impossible not to reflect on the incredible journey that has shaped him into Bollywood’s beloved ‘Bhaijaan.’ From his early days in the industry to becoming a household name, Salman’s story is one of resilience, charisma, and an unwavering bond with his fans.

Born into a film family in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Salman Khan, originally named Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan, had the odds stacked against him. With a famous screenwriter father, Salim Khan, and an actress stepmother, Helen, Salman could have been seen as someone destined for success. But his rise to stardom wasn’t easy. It was his dedication to his craft and his natural charm that propelled him into the limelight.

The 1990s marked the beginning of Salman’s dominance in Bollywood. His films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Karan Arjun, Jeet, and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya were huge box-office hits. Audiences were captivated by his charisma, rugged looks, and signature dance moves. But what truly set him apart wasn’t just his acting — it was his larger-than-life persona off-screen that endeared him to millions.

Known for his immense generosity, Salman’s philanthropic efforts through his foundation, Being Human, have made him more than just a movie star. The foundation, focused on healthcare and education for the underprivileged, has been instrumental in shaping his image as the compassionate ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood. His mentorship of budding stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor has also showcased his caring nature, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Despite facing numerous personal and legal challenges in the 2000s, Salman’s star never waned. Films like Tere Naam, Wanted, Dabangg, and Ek Tha Tiger cemented his status as one of the biggest action stars of his time. His portrayal of Chulbul Pandey, with his perfect mix of humour, action, and swagger, became legendary. This role solidified Salman as an action hero while also strengthening the emotional connection he shared with his fans, who affectionately dubbed him ‘Bhaijaan,’ a title that reflects his protective and caring nature.

Beyond films, Salman’s turn as the host of Bigg Boss brought his down-to-earth and candid personality to the forefront. His genuine interactions and relatability made him a household favorite, expanding his reach and fan base even further.

Salman Khan’s journey to becoming the ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood is a testament to his versatility, resilience, and profound relationship with his audience. As he celebrates another milestone birthday, Salman’s legacy remains unchallenged — a true Bollywood icon whose contributions to Indian cinema, philanthropy, and mentoring will resonate for generations to come.

ALSO READ: Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

Filed under

bollywood salman khan

Advertisement

Also Read

Unbelievable! This Ugandan Man Lives With 12 Wives, 102 Children, And Has 578 Grandkids | Viral Video

Unbelievable! This Ugandan Man Lives With 12 Wives, 102 Children, And Has 578 Grandkids |...

‘Hazaro Jawabo Se Achi Hai Meri Khamoshi’, When Manmohan Singh Spoke Through Poetry

‘Hazaro Jawabo Se Achi Hai Meri Khamoshi’, When Manmohan Singh Spoke Through Poetry

Andhra Couple Dies By Suicide After Conflicts Over Son’s Relationship With Transgender Person

Andhra Couple Dies By Suicide After Conflicts Over Son’s Relationship With Transgender Person

Why Manmohan Singh Chose Maruti 800 Over BMW, U.P. Minister Reminisces About Former PM

Why Manmohan Singh Chose Maruti 800 Over BMW, U.P. Minister Reminisces About Former PM

“Dr. Manmohan Singh Will Always Be Remembered As A Reformist Leader”PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former PM’s Legacy

“Dr. Manmohan Singh Will Always Be Remembered As A Reformist Leader”PM Modi Pays Tribute To...

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Will Help Authorities Uncover Truth Behind His Death

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Will Help Authorities Uncover Truth Behind His Death

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Advertisement

Lifestyle

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox