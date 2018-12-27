Happy birthday Salman Khan: As it is Tiger Zinda Hai star's 53rd birthday, we have jotted down the best photos of Salman Khan with his all time favourite former girlfriend, Katrina Kaif who was seen having a gala time at the Salman's birthday bash last night i.e. December 27 at Panvel farmhouse.

Happy birthday Salman Khan: The Bajrangi Bhaijaan of Bollywood is one of the luckiest man in the industry as the star has romanced with almost all the divas in the industry. His sassiness at work place and sweetness at house, is all what makes him one of the most loved and praised actor of B-Town. The handsome hunk who has made his fans crazy with his dance moves and acting skills in movies, is always in limelight when it comes to marital status.Be it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Katrina Kaif, his love saga is just like another Bollywood film which still needs a perfect climax to end.

From Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s unmissable chemistry on and off screen is simply mesmerising. Whether in or out of relationship, the two have always given us a perfect couple goals at events, parties and of course movies. As it’s Sallu Bhai’s 53rd birthday, we have jotted down the best photos of Salman Khan with his all time favourite former girlfriend, Katrina Kaif who was also present at the Salman’s birthday bash last night at Panvel farmhouse:

The former star couple of Bollywood film fraternity, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are already to set the thatres on fire once again with their upcoming movie Bharat. Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Aashif Sheikh, Atul Srivastava and Manav Vij. Bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5, next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More