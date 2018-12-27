Happy birthday Salman Khan: The bhaijaan of Bollywood turns 53 today i.e. December 27. While, the B-Town celebs were busy having gala time at the birthday bash of Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen's adorable video with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya co-star took all the limelight.

In an all black attire with low ponytail, Sushmita Sen in the video is seen getting emotional as she hugged the superstar of film fraternity who is also the brand embassador of Being Human. Sending love and best wishes to the man who has never stopped celebrating being human, Sushmita Sen went nostalgic while sharing the post on social media with her 3.6 million fans. Well, her huge fan following on the Internet has already garnered love for the superstar by liking the video and hitting the comment section with birthday wishes to Sallu bhai. Her post which was uploaded just few hours ago has so far garnered over 644k likes.

The birthday bash of Salman Khan was lauded last night at his Panvel farmhouse. Apart from Sushmita Sen, Bollywood actors like Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Sohail Khan, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandes and Vatsal Sheth were seen at the party. Gold star Mouni Roy too took to her official Instagram handle to wish happy birthday to Salman Khan. In her post, the gorgeous lady wrote, “He is rid of thoughts & words of other people, has his own voice and language.”

