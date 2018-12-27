Mouni Roy hot photos: Naagin star took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photo with birthday boy Salman Khan. In a black coat and golden skirt, Mouni Roy simply slayed her latest look in a sizzling avatar. Well, the star took to her official handle to wish happy birthday to Bhaijaan of Bollywood.

Mouni Roy hot photos: From playing Krishna Tulsi in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Sati in Devon Ke Dev.. Mahadev, Mouni Roy rose to the fame of glamour. Her journey of being a superstar didn’t stop to just being the popular Naagin or Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. The gorgeous diva made her Bollywood debut as none other than Akshay Kumar’s lady love in Gold which garnered good digits at the box office. Well, thats not it! The lady set the YouTube on fire with her sexy dance moves in Gali Gali from the movie K.G.F: Chapter 1.

Active on social media media, the style icon of Telly world, Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram handle to share a sweet happy birthday Salman Khan post. With series of photos from previous night, Mouni Roy looks all in smile as she posed for a picture with Bajrangi Bhaijaan in a black coat and golden skirt with long boots. The lady in her post wrote, “He is rid of thoughts & words of other people , has his own voice ; his own language. Happy happiest birthday Salman Khan sir. I am a fangirl for life! Wish you all the happiness & love you bring into everybody’s lives.” The latest post of Mouni Roy has so far garnered over 16ok likes on social media:

On the work front, Mouni Roy will star in upcoming movie of Romeo Akbar Walter. The lady will also star in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra as Paulomi. Not just that, she will also appear in Mikhil Musale’s directorial Made In China starring Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas and Mogul starring Aadar Jain, Gulshan Grover, Vikram Gokhale.

