Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: South starlet Samantha Akkineni is known for her style and talent. On her 32nd birthday, here are some interesting facts about the actor

Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: Samantha Akkineni is one of the most followed actors of the industry who never misses a chance of creating a buzz with her talent and skills. Starting from her on-screen looks, acting skills to her social media clicks, the actor knows how to dazzle well on big screens. The actor is one of the biggest actors in the south industry with a huge fan base. The actor has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her hard work and conquers every heart with her adorable smile. The beauty got married to South star Naga Chaitanya in the year 2017 and since then both the actors leave no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans.

The hardworking actor commenced her acting career with Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in the year 2010 and since then the actor has continued to give a series of hit films like Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Kaththi, Mersal, and Rangasthalam. Apart from her acting career, the actor is also known for endorsing various brands and products. The actor also started with an NGO, Pratyusha Support which aims to provide medical support to children and women in 2012.

Here are some interesting facts about the actor:

The hardworking actor commenced with her acting career while she was financially weak. In order to sustain, she did many part-time jobs when she was in her 20’s. Her life took a turn when director MR Ravi Varman introduced her to the acting field and launched her in the films. Samantha Akkineni’s is also called as Yashodha by her family and friends.

Everyone knows that the actor commenced her acting career by appearing in her debut film in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, however, it is not so. Actually, the diva first appeared in Director Ravi Varman’s film Moscow.

Samantha is mainly inspired by the Hollywood actor Audrey Hepburn. The actor is known for her realistic performances in her films. Model, actor, dancer Audrey gained limelight after appearing in film Roman Holiday and also got various awards for the same.

The actor also got diagnosed with diabetes in 2013 and her real-life experience helped the actor to get into the character of a diabetic in the film Satyamurthy. The actor masters the talent of impressing fans and never misses a chance of proving herself well on-screens.

