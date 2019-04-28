Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: South star Samantha Akkineni is one of the leading actors who is known for her style and misses no chance of creating a buzz on social media with her hot photos. Today, the actor is celebrating her 32nd birthday. Here are some gorgeous photos of the lovely actor.

Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: Samantha Akkineni is one of the most hardworking actors who leave no stone unturned to impress her fans with her phenomenal acting skills. The actor is best known for her Tamil and Telugu films and has also been appreciated with several awards. With her talent, the actor has also emerged as a leading star in the South Indian film industry. Today is a special day for her as the actor turns a year older. The actor first dazzled in the modelling industry before appearing in the acting field.

Filmmaker Ravi Varman spotted the actor and introduced her to the film industry. Though in the starting stage there were a lot of hits and flops, the actor didn’t lose hope and tried from head to toe to dazzle well on-screens. In 2017, the actor tied knots with south superstar Naga Chaitanya and both the actors miss no chance of creating a buzz with their hot photos. The couple is commonly called as ChaySam by their fans and all their pictures go viral on the Internet.

The hottie is not only an outstanding actor, but she also sizzles the Internet every time she uploads her photos. With her on-point style and trend, the actor leaves no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans. From her hot photoshoot pictures to on-screen looks, the actor conquers the heart of her fans instantly. Two years back, the actor was also appointed as a brand ambassador for Telangana Handlooms.

The actor is among the most humble actors and her smile is just enough to blow up anyone’s heart. The actor handles her professional and personal life with a lot of ease and also fulfils the expectations of her fans in her films. Lastly, the actor appeared on the screens with her husband Naga Chaitanya in the film Majili, which garnered a lot of praises from the critics as well as her fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App