Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who gained massive stardom with his spectacular performance in films like Vaastav, Sadak, Kaante, Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, turned 59 on Sunday, July 29. The actor's tumultuous life was depicted recently in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which was a biopic on the actor.

The Superstar who gave many hits in the Hindi Cinema, Sanjay Dutt turned 59 on Sunday, July 9. The son of the veteran and famous actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay made his debut in 1981 with the blockbuster film Rocky. The actor’s tumultuous life was depicted recently in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, which was a biopic on the actor.

The film concentrated on his film career, his experience with Indian media and how it portrayed and in other words maligned the actor’s image, which affected his career. Other than that, Sanjay Dutt’s latest Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has hit the silver screen on July 27. The film is a mixture of love, romance, gun and blood.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt rings in his 59th birthday in style, daughter Trishala extends her heartfelt wishes

In the film, he will be seen with Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan. On Sanju Baba’s 59th birthday, let us look at his best performances in the Bollywood.

Saajan

The film was released in 1991 with an amazing star-cast, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The film is a story about an orphan named Aman who becomes friend with a rich guy named Akash Verma. Dutt played the role of Aman in the film and it was the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood in 1999.

Vidhaata

After Rocky, this was Dutt’s 2nd film. Released in 1982 and directed by Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film won the 1983 Filmfare Award.

Khalnayak

In this action film, Dutt was seen as a stern person, which depicted his versatility as an actor. He was accompanied by other stars of the era in this film: Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is still remembered for its famous dialogue, ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’. Released in 2003, the film was a perfect example of beautiful friendship, which was seen between Arshad Warsi and Sanju Baba.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Twitterati showers best wishes on the Khalnayak of Bollywood

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More