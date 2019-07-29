Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: As the Sadak 2 star turns 60 today lets take a look at his top 10 movies. From Khalnayak to Munna Bhai MBBS to Kaante to LOC Kargil to Musafir to Agneepath, Sanjay Dutt has worked in more than ninety films! See his top films inside.

Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: From controversies to getting up on his feet, Sanjay Dutt has surely proved his worth. As the actor turns 60 today lets take a look at his top films on his birthday. From Munna Bhai MBBS to Lage Raho Munna Bhai to Agneepath to Khalnayak to Musafir to Kalank and now Sadak 2, the handsome hunk Sanjay Dutt is on a roll doesn’t even look a day over forty, doesn’t he! As he celebrates his sixtieth birthday lets see some interesting facts about the star here!

Sanjay Dutt started his acting career as a child artist back in 1971 in Sunil Dutt’s Reshma Aur Shera. After that, he took a break of a decade before stepping back into the acting industry with Rocky and then rose to be one of the most sought after actors! But unfortunately didn’t bag breakthrough until 1991. From Khalnayak to Sadak to Vaastav: The Reality to Mission Kashmir, Sanjay Dutt has worked in more than eighty films and even apart from this he has featured in many television shows and music videos.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Kalank as Balraj Choudhary but sadly the Karan Johar directorial venture turned out to be a big box office failure. Now the star is filming with Mahesh Bhatt after Sadak in the sequel with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor! The movie is touted to be one of the biggest commercial hits of 2020. Some of his other movies which will release in 2020 are Torbaaz, Prassthanam, Panipat, KGF 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

On his 60th birthday lets see his top five movies here:

1. Munna Bhai MBBS

2. Khalnayak

3. Vaastav: The Reality

4. Khauff

5. Jodi no 1

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most charming actors of the Bollywood and a quintessential bad boy with many controversies revolving around his name be it his love affairs or his obsession with guns, Sanjay Dutt made a quite a name for himself in Bollywood and grabbed many headlines.

