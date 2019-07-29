Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Sanjay Dutt who had appeared in movies such as Naam, Kartoos, Sadak, Gumrah and Kabzaa is celebrating 60 years of his age. Director Mahesh Bhatt took to his twitter to share a heartwarming letter for Sanjay Dutt. In the letter, he has penned down his emotions for the Bollywood actor.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Bollywood Khalnayak, Sanjay Dutt has turned 60 on June 29, 2019. Celebrities and fans are continued pour in their best wishes to the actor on social media. Among several, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is one of them. Mahesh Bhatt who had directed him in several films such as Naam, Kartoos, Sadak, Gumrah and Kabzaa writes a heartfelt letter for Sanjay Dutt.

Relating his working experience with various stages of a human’s life, he writes that human is born a baby, becomes a boy, goes through youth, the prime of life and finally returns to being a baby before he closes his life. In his opinion, this is the most ideal way of life. A human becomes capable of producing pure works, without any restrictions, in the days of his second babyhood. After having shot first scene with Sanjay Dutt for Sadak 2, director’s chair for 20 years, he experienced similar feelings.

Mahesh Bhatt pens a letter to Sanjay Dutt on his 60th birthday – https://t.co/21hPIqike5 https://t.co/QODb8Bdsh8 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 29, 2019

In every important scene, he can observe the dive, deeper into the wilderness locked in the innermost chambers of your heart to bring out a fire dazzling in the older generation to younger generation of actors, like Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Seeing him now, he is absolutely convinced that at 60 also, it’s the beginning of your work. Despite passing so many years, real-life struggles or experiences are not at all visible on your face. His life is a perfect template to teach everyone that suffering, and suffering alone, one has to be ceased similarly to a mere acting machine.

Periods of solitude experienced in prison, face to face with suffering, he had become even more deeply loved, compassionate and understanding.

With time, he had proven time and again to prove to the world that one can take rebirth and re-invent themselves. It’s simply lovely to reconnect with him in the ‘Autumn years’ of lives of Sanju.

We wish you a very Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App