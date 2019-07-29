Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Salman Khan shares an adorable picture on Sanjay Dutt's birthday. In the photo, the duo nails it in 90s fashion. Within couple of minutes the photo got more than 5 lakh views and by looking on to their bromance fans couldn't stop gushing over it.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Sanjay Dutt’s birthday is about to over but without Salman Khan wishes it may sound incomplete to him, as they both known for their bromance bonding in the Bollywood industry and its not hidden that people who are very close to Salman Khan, he leaves no chance to pamper them in his very own unique way.

Today Salman Khan shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt, in which they both were laughing as if they had heard something very funny, it’s a candid photo in which the duo looks absolutely handsome in there 90s dress up. In the photo, the Sanjay Dutt can be seen donning grey Ganji with 90s favourite denim and same goes with Salman where he dons a multicolour shirt with denim, no doubt when someone has a bestie like this, no one else needed.

Speaking about there bonding, Sanjay Dutt has always been a big support to Salman Khan in his ups and downs and same goes with Salman. On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt can be seen in some of the big-budget films like Sadak 2, Panipat, Shamshera, Bhuj: The pride of India and many more.

Check the post here:

While Salman is currently busy in shooting for Dabangg 3, Satellite Shankar, Insha Allah, Kick 2, Sher Khan. No doubt its like music to ears when we hear something called strong bonding in Bollywood, Salman and Sanjay are the best examples to this.

