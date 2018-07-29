Bolllywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who rose to fame with his spectacular performance in films like Vaastav, Sadak, Kaante, Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, is celebrating his 59th birthday. From earning the tag of ‘The Khalnayak of Bollywood’ by essaying negative characters on-screen with an effortless ease to spreading the message of ‘Gandhigiri’ with his film Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the actor has emerged as one of the leading actors of Bollywood. On the occasion of his birthday on July 28, Bollywood celebrities along his fans have extended their best wishes for the actor on social media.

Extending her wishes to the actor, Kajol’s sister and Former Bigg Boss contestant Tanishaa Mukerji shared a photo with the actor on her official Twitter handle, where the duo can be seen twinning in an all-black outfit. In her post, Tanishaa wished the actor a very happy birthday and called him legendary. She further thanked the actor for his warmth and love.

Sharing a photo with Sanjay Dutt and his best friend Paresh Ghelani from his birthday celebration last night in Mumbai, R Madhavan wished him a happy happy birthday and added that he hopes Sanjay has an extraordinary year ahead of him. Introducing Paresh Ghelani to everyone, Madhavan had earlier written that Paresh is more than a blood brother to him as he is his inspiration and an idol.

Along with this, West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her best wishes to the actor and wished him a very happy birthday.

Workwise, Sanjay Dutt’s latest film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh has hit the screens on July 27, 2018. After this, the actor will be seen in films like Panipat, Prasthanam and Shamshera.

Here’s how Twitterati is wishing the Munna Bhai MBBS actor:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 