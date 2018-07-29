Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: On the occasion of his 59th birthday, Bollywood celebrities, as well as fans, have outpoured their love and affection on the Khalnayak of Bollywood on Twitter. From West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee to his Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 co-star Chitrangada Singh have extended their best wishes for the actor.

Bolllywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who rose to fame with his spectacular performance in films like Vaastav, Sadak, Kaante, Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, is celebrating his 59th birthday. From earning the tag of ‘The Khalnayak of Bollywood’ by essaying negative characters on-screen with an effortless ease to spreading the message of ‘Gandhigiri’ with his film Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the actor has emerged as one of the leading actors of Bollywood. On the occasion of his birthday on July 28, Bollywood celebrities along his fans have extended their best wishes for the actor on social media.

Extending her wishes to the actor, Kajol’s sister and Former Bigg Boss contestant Tanishaa Mukerji shared a photo with the actor on her official Twitter handle, where the duo can be seen twinning in an all-black outfit. In her post, Tanishaa wished the actor a very happy birthday and called him legendary. She further thanked the actor for his warmth and love.

Happy birthday @duttsanjay wish u so much love ! U r just legendary! 🍾🎂🥂🎉 thank u for ur warmth and love! pic.twitter.com/9VJRwENWt4 — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) July 29, 2018

Sharing a photo with Sanjay Dutt and his best friend Paresh Ghelani from his birthday celebration last night in Mumbai, R Madhavan wished him a happy happy birthday and added that he hopes Sanjay has an extraordinary year ahead of him. Introducing Paresh Ghelani to everyone, Madhavan had earlier written that Paresh is more than a blood brother to him as he is his inspiration and an idol.

Along with this, West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her best wishes to the actor and wished him a very happy birthday.

Birthday greetings to @duttsanjay — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 29, 2018

Workwise, Sanjay Dutt’s latest film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh has hit the screens on July 27, 2018. After this, the actor will be seen in films like Panipat, Prasthanam and Shamshera.

Here’s how Twitterati is wishing the Munna Bhai MBBS actor:

*’M’ Bole toh Many Many Happy Returns of the day, Sanju Baba! 😍*

(Post research & writing by @AneeshSJumaani )

Born on 29th July, 1959, @duttsanjay is a Number ‘2’ & his Destiny Number is ‘6’. He is entering his 60th Year (6) too, in 2018 (2). Have always said, The best pic.twitter.com/e5nwFN8fod — swettajumaani (@swetta_jumaani) July 29, 2018

Happy Birthday dear Sanju! Wish you a fabulous year ahead . ⁦@duttsanjay⁩ pic.twitter.com/JwVBZsV1qw — poonam dhillon ੴ (@poonamdhillon) July 29, 2018

@duttsanjay #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt 🎂🎈🎁🎉

Happy Birthday to one of my top five favourite actors in Indian Cinema, Sanjay Dutt. Wishing you lots of happiness, health and more success in the future with your movies.

—

”He’s the Baba…….He’s the Baba” pic.twitter.com/KScRE7pb1z — manish saxena (@manishmbd) July 29, 2018

Happy happy birthday to the the nicest warmest person I’ve met.. @duttsanjay may God keep you happy healthy .. n most of all loved always .. 🎈💫🎉 pic.twitter.com/9lfkS4QSk6 — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) July 29, 2018

Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba. Love you so much, you’re the best in Bollywood. Keep entertaining us with your talent. 😘 pic.twitter.com/45DHmp4vJz — Ifte Khar Haque (@IFTEHAQUE) July 29, 2018

Happppy bday Sanju sir .. lots of love always 🤗 your jaadu ki jhappi right back at you 🙂 @duttsanjay pic.twitter.com/Oc68D5FNVC — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) July 29, 2018

.@duttsanjay Remembering the ‘jaadu ki jhappi’ that you gave me on the sets of #AapKiAdalat. Happy Birthday. May God grant you long life and happiness. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/5mpwXH5igv — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) July 29, 2018

