Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most talented filmmakers of the industry who leaves no chance of showcasing his talent and masters the talent of adding his element and style to the films. His superb storytelling technique, outstanding picturization and selection of his characters are so well that the director himself has made a unique brand name because of his films. The Bollywood gem has always come up with a new element in his every film and has awarded the industry with some superb movies. Today, when the director has turned a year older, Ranveer Singh couldn’t resist himself and while having a conversation revealed that he is the best mentor, his excellence, his way of pushing people is something extraordinary about him. He is also called as taskman, dreamer, a maker who is the only rare person whose life starts in the imaginary world and only he has the power of making magical things happen in his films.

The director started his journey with the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 and crafts the scenes so well that viewers just can’t take their eyes off the screens. Post to which, he has given a series of hit films and many actors die for the opportunity to work in his super films. His last film Padmaavat with Deepika and Ranveer created a lot of buzz in the industry and soon after its release, became one of the favourites of its fans. On his birthday let us go through some of his stylish artforms that impressed the viewers–

Devdas



Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela



Padmaavat



Bajirao Mastani



Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam



