Happy Birthday Sanjeeda Sheikh: Ek Hasina Thi actor Sanjeeda Sheikh leaves no chance of entertaining her fan with her outstanding roles on Television. Recently on her birthday, Sanjeeda's husband Aamir Ali and Best Friend Mouni Roy looks excited for the diva and shared cheerful wishes on her birthday on social media.

Sanjeeda Sheikh is predominantly known for her outstanding role in the Television industry. The actor did her acting debut in the role of Nimmo in the year 2005 in series–Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. Post to it, she appeared as a vamp in a serial Kayamath. Recently, Sanjeeda’s husband Aamir Ali took to his official Instagram handle to wish his wife a happy birthday. Both of them got married in the year 2012, since then the couple leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans on social media. Not only Aamir, but Sanjeeda’s best friend Mouni Roy also took to social media to send across her special birthday wishes. Mouni shared a dancing video with her soul sister with a caring caption filled with blessings and good wishes. Thanks to social media that Sanjeeda and Mouni Roy keeps posting hot selfies, funny videos and boomerangs and updates their fans every now and then.

The actor gained recognition after appearing in the serial–Ek Hasina Thi in the role of Durga Thakur. Her performance in the show was fantastically rated by critics and viewers and was one of the most successful shows of Starplus in 2014. Finally, the actor appeared in a Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural webseries–Gehraiyaan opposite her Ek Hasina Thi co-star Vatsal Sheth. Together the couple has done numerous shows and their on-screen chemistry is something one cannot miss. Sanjeeda has appeared in many shows– Nach Baliye 4, Power couple, Zara Nachke Dikha with her husband and have won many too. The diva is an avid social media user and leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her phenomenal chemistry with her husband in social media. Not just this, she keeps her fans well updated with her professional and personal upgrades.

The diva has also tried her hands in Tamil, Punjabi and Hindi movies like–Baghban, Ponniyin Selvan, Ashke and many more. The Internet sensation leaves no chance of amusing her fans with her hot and sexy clicks and has about 2.8 million followers on the image-sharing platform–Instagram.

Here are some gorgeous photos of Sanjeeda Sheikh:

