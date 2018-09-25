Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary, whose songs can make anyone tap their feet, turned a year older today. The beauty queen who fills everyone with excitement through her rocking dance performances will celebrate her 28th birthday today, September 25. Here are the best collection of her sizzling and stunning photos to treat the fans on this special day.

Haryanvi dancer and popular stage performer Sapna Choudhary has turned a year older today. One of the biggest dancing sensations of India, also made her presence felt in Bigg Boss 12. Celebrating her 28th birthday this year, Sapna is being showered with lots of love from fans.

The desi beauty was born on September 25, 1990, in Rohtak, Haryana. Talented as she is, the journey of this lady speaks for itself. She started dancing when she was just 12 years old and now she is one of the most sought-after performers in Haryana. Her talent does not stop at dancing as the gorgeous lady is also quite famous for her singing skills.

The middle-class girl, who climbed the ladder of success with her hard work and dedication, never fails to steal the heart of her fans. Although the road to success has been rough for her, the charming smile on her face never lets the pain show. This ever-glowing persona of Sapna is enough to leave you stunned. Her adorable looks and serene beauty also increase the craze for this diva. With this, Sapna, who is quite famous for her on-stage desi thumkas, featured in a print ad of a jewellery brand too.

