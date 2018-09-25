Haryanvi dance sensation Sapna Choudhary turns 28 today, September 25. While her huge fan following has been pouring out their special love and blessings, her Bigg Boss co-contestant and good friend Hina Khan surprised Choudhary with an adorable gift. Not just Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma from the 11th season of Bigg Boss too wished the dancing queen.

Haryanvi Youtube sensation Sapna Choudhary turns 28 today, September 25. While her huge fan following has been pouring out their special love and blessings, her Bigg Boss co-contestant and good friend Hina Khan surprised Choudhary with an adorable gift. Not just Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma from the 11th season of Bigg Boss too wished the dancing queen. Both known for taking their standS in the show during a brawl, Sapna and Hina though were never best friends on the show but they always stood for each other when required.

Sapna Choudhary’s fan club took to their account to share an adorable clip of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan’s gift for Sapna Choudhary. A cute family photo with a message that says, “We miss you Sapna. Love from Hina, Luv and Bunny. See you soon. Muah! Stay Happy!”

Take a look at the video shared by Sapna’s die-hard fan.

Not just this, the fan also shared photos and other videos from Sapna Choudhary’s birthday celebration that took place last night. From Choudhary’s amazed reaction after being surprised by her family to her thanking younger brother for gifting her a bracelet and alarm clock, Sapna Choudhary look pretty in a long beige coloured ethnic wear.

Take a look at the series of videos and photos shared by her fan on Instagram that will simply melt your heart:

