Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is ringing in her birthday today on August 12. On the occasion of her birthday, Sara is busy rehearsing for an upcoming song of her debut film Simmba. Recent reports suggest that although the makers asked her to take an off, Sara has chosen to rehearse on her birthday.

The next-gen star Sara Ali Khan has won many hearts much before the diva steps into the Bollywood industry. As the diva rings in her birthday today on August 12, she is making headlines as fans request her to join social media and give a glimpse of her picture-perfect life.

While August 12 is usually a day of celebration for her, this year things will be different as the diva is busy rehearsing for a song from Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. Speaking about the same, a source close to the actor told a leading daily revealed that Sara’s birthday plans are quite different this year. The next-gen-star, who otherwise rings in her birthday with her close friends and family, will be spending the day rehearsing for the song.

Revealing further details about the same, the source added that the song is an important and big one. Although the makers of the film asked her to take an off for her birthday, she has chosen to rehearse for the song.

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor had earlier stated that there is no competition between the duo. Janhvi said that she is looking forward to watch Sara’s films as an audience member. Stating that Sara holds great promise, Janhvi added that women should support each other.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath while Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor after the success of Dhadak.

