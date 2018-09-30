The Indian playback singer who hosted several popular Indian reality shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, Star Voice of India and STAR Voice of India 2 turns a year older today. Born on September 30, 1972, Shaan is ringing his 45th birthday bells this year.

One of the most loved and popular romantic singers, Shaan started his career at the age of 17 years and since then his songs have been swaying all his fans. Shaan has sung songs of all genres and multiple linguals including Konkani, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Nepali, English, Hindi, Oriya, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi and Assamese which indeed proves his versatility in the field of singing. The talented singer has been honoured with titles such as Golden Voice of India, Voice of Paradise, Magician of Melody and Voice of Youth.

Not many of his fans know that his real name is Shantanu Mukherjee and that he was born with talent because he belongs to a family full of artists. While his grandfather was a well-known lyricist Jahar Mukherjee, his father Manas Mukherjee, was a popular music director and his sister Sagarika is a Bollywood singer. The man who started his journey with singing jingles for advertisements later won the MTV Asia Award for Favorite Artist India for best solo album honouring his album Tanha Dil.

On occasion of his birthday, here are the best romantic hits which will take you to another world.

1. Song -Hey Shona

Movie- Tara Rum Pum

2. Song- I Love You

Movie – Bodyguard

3. Song – Chand Sifarish

Movie – Fanaah

4. Song -Jab Se Tere Naina

Movie – Saawariya

5. Song – Woh Pehli Baar

Movie -Pyaar Me Kabhi Kabhi

6. Song – Jaane Kyun

Movie – Dostana

7. Song – My Dil Goes Mmmm

Movie – Salaam Namaste

8. Song – Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai

Movie – Tumsa Nahin Dekha – A Love Story

9. Song- Woh Larki Hai Kahaan

Movie -Dil Chahta Hai

10. Song – Musu Musu Hasi

Movie – Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi

The charming face and melodious voice of Shaan bagged him a major fan following, even though his career flipped for some time. He even gave his voice for many Indian Tv shows, including the very popular comedy show Khichdi, and a love tale Shakuntala, both of them used to air on Starplus.

