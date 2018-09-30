Happy birthday Shaan: From Hindi to Konkani, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Nepali, English, Hindi, Oriya, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi and Assamese, Shaan is popularly known in every singing platform he goes to. The singer is known for his melodious voice started his singing career at the age of 17 and ever since then, he has been giving us some amazing songs to hum on. Well, titled as Golden Voice of India, Voice of Paradise, Magician of Melody and Voice of Youth, Shaan is always seen smiling at the event.
Take a look at 26 best songs of Shaan from the year 1999 to 2009 on his birthday:
Artists: Shaan, Vishal Dadlani, Shiraz, Samrat
Movie: Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi
Released: 1999
Artists: Shaan, Sagarika
Movie: Tarkieb
Released: 2000
Artists: Anu Malik, Shaan, Suneeta Rao
Movie: Asoka
Released: 2001
Artists: Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, KK
Movie: Dil Chahta Hai
Released: 2001
Artists: Shaan, Kavita Krishnamurthy
Movie: Dil Chahta Hai
Released: 2001
Artists: Shaan, KK, Kunal Ganjawala, Pravin Mani
Movie: Saathiya
Released: 2002
Artists: Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan
Movie: Jism
Released: 2002
Artists: Shaan, K. S. Chithra
Movie: Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
Released: 2003
Artists: Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan
Movie: Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story
Released: 2004
Artists: Shaan, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy
Movie: Lakshya
Released: 2004
Artist: Alka Yagnik
Movie: Hum Tum
Released: 2004
Artist: Shaan
Movie: Salaam Namaste
Released: 2005
Artist: Shaan
Movie: Fanaa
Released: 2006
Artists: Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Mahalakshmi Iyer
Movie: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Released: 2006
Artists: Shaan
Movie: Don
Released: 2006
Artists: Shaan, Sunidhi Chauhan
Movie: Ta Ra Rum Pum
Released: 2007
Artists: Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan
Movie: Heyy Babyy
Released: 2007
Artists: Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rahul Saxena
Movie: Om Shanti Om
Released: 2007
Artist: Shaan
Movie: Om Shanti Om
Released: 2007
Artists: Shaan, Sultan Khan
Movie: Jab We Met
Released: 2007
Artists: Aamir Khan, Shaan
Movie: Taare Zameen Par
Released: 2007
Artist: Vishal–Shekhar
Movie: Dostana
Released: 2008
Artists: Shaan, Shantanu Moitra
Movie: 3 Idiots
Released: 2009
