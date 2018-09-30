Happy birthday Shaan: From Hindi to Konkani, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Nepali, English, Hindi, Oriya, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi and Assamese, Shaan is popularly known in every singing platform he goes to. The singer is known for his melodious voice started his singing career at the age of 17 and ever since then, he has been giving us some amazing songs to hum on.

Happy birthday Shaan: From Hindi to Konkani, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Nepali, English, Hindi, Oriya, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi and Assamese, Shaan is popularly known in every singing platform he goes to. The singer is known for his melodious voice started his singing career at the age of 17 and ever since then, he has been giving us some amazing songs to hum on. Well, titled as Golden Voice of India, Voice of Paradise, Magician of Melody and Voice of Youth, Shaan is always seen smiling at the event.

Take a look at 26 best songs of Shaan from the year 1999 to 2009 on his birthday:

Artists: Shaan, Vishal Dadlani, Shiraz, Samrat

Movie: Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi

Released: 1999

Artists: Shaan, Sagarika

Movie: Tarkieb

Released: 2000

Artists: Anu Malik, Shaan, Suneeta Rao

Movie: Asoka

Released: 2001

Artists: Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, KK

Movie: Dil Chahta Hai

Released: 2001

Artists: Shaan, Kavita Krishnamurthy

Movie: Dil Chahta Hai

Released: 2001

Artists: Shaan, KK, Kunal Ganjawala, Pravin Mani

Movie: Saathiya

Released: 2002

Artists: Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan

Movie: Jism

Released: 2002

Artists: Shaan, K. S. Chithra

Movie: Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Released: 2003

Artists: Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan

Movie: Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story

Released: 2004

Artists: Shaan, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy

Movie: Lakshya

Released: 2004

Artist: Alka Yagnik

Movie: Hum Tum

Released: 2004

Artist: Shaan

Movie: Salaam Namaste

Released: 2005

Artist: Shaan

Movie: Fanaa

Released: 2006

Artists: Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Mahalakshmi Iyer

Movie: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Released: 2006

Artists: Shaan

Movie: Don

Released: 2006

Artists: Shaan, Sunidhi Chauhan

Movie: Ta Ra Rum Pum

Released: 2007

Artists: Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan

Movie: Heyy Babyy

Released: 2007

Artists: Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rahul Saxena

Movie: Om Shanti Om

Released: 2007

Artist: Shaan

Movie: Om Shanti Om

Released: 2007

Artists: Shaan, Sultan Khan

Movie: Jab We Met

Released: 2007

Artists: Aamir Khan, Shaan

Movie: Taare Zameen Par

Released: 2007

Artist: Vishal–Shekhar

Movie: Dostana

Released: 2008

Artists: Shaan, Shantanu Moitra

Movie: 3 Idiots

Released: 2009

