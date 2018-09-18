One of the most unconventional actors of Bollywood, Shabana Azmi has always been known for her excellent performances in the Hindi film Industry. The evergreen beauty, who is a recipient of 5 national awards, has always been a part of most uncommon genres and moulded herself for the most interesting ventures. Other than being a superb performer, Shabana Azmi is also a social and women’s rights activist.
One of the greatest achievements of her career was the time when she received the fourth highest civilian honour- Padma Shri in the year 1988. The woman with a warm persona, Shabana Azmi married Javed Akhtar, who is a lyricist, poet and Bollywood scriptwriter in the year 1984.
The epitome of beauty and talent, Shabana Azmi was born on September 18, 1950, in Hyderabad. She made her acting debut with Ankur (1974), which was a Shyam Benegal’s film. The gorgeous lady graduated from FTII in the year 1973 and signed 2 movies right after that. Nature had a very insightful journey in store for her. Shabana Azmi featured in more than 100 Hindi films enclosing both mainstream and Parallel Cinema.
Here is the list of the most unconventional films under her belt:
Movie – Arth
Release – 1982
Movie – 15 Park Avenue
Release – 2005
ALSO READ: 5 Weddings poster: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri-starrer to release on this date
Movie – Ankur
Release – 1974
Movie – Shatranj Ke Khiladi
Release – 1977
Movie – Makdee
Release- 2002
Movie- Sparsh
Release- 1980
Movie – Nishant
Release – 1975
Movie- Masoom
Release – 1983
Movie- Fire
Release – 1996
A very Happy Birthday to one of the most precious gems of Bollywood, Shabana Azmi.
Leave a Reply