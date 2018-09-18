Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who is known for her evergreen beauty and spectacular acting skills has turned 68 today i.e September 18, 2018. Born in the family of artists, Shabana's father was poet Kaifi Azmi while her mother Shaukat Azmi was a stage actor. The versatile actor has 120 films under her name and is known for the most unconventional roles.

One of the most unconventional actors of Bollywood, Shabana Azmi has always been known for her excellent performances in the Hindi film Industry. The evergreen beauty, who is a recipient of 5 national awards, has always been a part of most uncommon genres and moulded herself for the most interesting ventures. Other than being a superb performer, Shabana Azmi is also a social and women’s rights activist.

One of the greatest achievements of her career was the time when she received the fourth highest civilian honour- Padma Shri in the year 1988. The woman with a warm persona, Shabana Azmi married Javed Akhtar, who is a lyricist, poet and Bollywood scriptwriter in the year 1984.

The epitome of beauty and talent, Shabana Azmi was born on September 18, 1950, in Hyderabad. She made her acting debut with Ankur (1974), which was a Shyam Benegal’s film. The gorgeous lady graduated from FTII in the year 1973 and signed 2 movies right after that. Nature had a very insightful journey in store for her. Shabana Azmi featured in more than 100 Hindi films enclosing both mainstream and Parallel Cinema.

Here is the list of the most unconventional films under her belt:

Movie – Arth

Release – 1982

Movie – 15 Park Avenue

Release – 2005

Movie – Ankur

Release – 1974

Movie – Shatranj Ke Khiladi

Release – 1977

Movie – Makdee

Release- 2002

Movie- Sparsh

Release- 1980

Movie – Nishant

Release – 1975

Movie- Masoom

Release – 1983

Movie- Fire

Release – 1996

A very Happy Birthday to one of the most precious gems of Bollywood, Shabana Azmi.

