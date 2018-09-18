The queen of the unconventional roles, Shabana Azmi has won many National and International awards for her extraordinary performances. One of the most adored actors of Bollywood, Shabana made her debut in the year 1974 with Ankur. The gorgeous lady has featured in many movies of the parallel cinema, giving her career the rarest venture.
Well known for portraying the dynamic characters, Shabana believes that the art of a person and the genre of the character should not be defined by boundaries. This is the reason she is considered one of the gems of our industry and has given us many hard-hitting movies till date. Starting from essaying a role of a homosexual woman to the horrifying role in Makdhi, Shabana has impressed every time with her versatility.
Born in a family of artists, with her father being a poet and mother being a stage actor, Shabana was always inspired to aim high in life. Other than being a fabulous performer, she has been actively involved in social work for women empowerment, girl child education and she has also started her own NGO, Nivara Hakk.
Here are the best 5 songs from Shabana Azmi’s movies that will take you down the memory lane:
Song – Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho
Song – Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
Song – Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi
Song – Bade Achhe Lagte Hain
Song- Ajnabee Kaun Ho Tum
Song – Pal Bhar Mein Yeh Kya Ho Gaya
Song- Chand Churake Laya Hoon
Song- Zid Na Karo Ab To Ruko
Song- Uthe Sabke Kadam Dekho Ram Pam Pam
Song- Ankhon Men Humne Aapke Sapne
