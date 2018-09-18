One of the precious gems of Bollywood, Shabana Azmi has bagged numerous National and International awards under her belt. The beautiful actor turned 68 today i.e, September 18, 2018. Known for portraying the most unconventional roles in the Hindi movies. Shabana Azmi has also acted in a significant number of movies in the Parallel cinemas. Here are the best melodies from her albums which will take you back in the era.

The queen of the unconventional roles, Shabana Azmi has won many National and International awards for her extraordinary performances. One of the most adored actors of Bollywood, Shabana made her debut in the year 1974 with Ankur. The gorgeous lady has featured in many movies of the parallel cinema, giving her career the rarest venture.

Well known for portraying the dynamic characters, Shabana believes that the art of a person and the genre of the character should not be defined by boundaries. This is the reason she is considered one of the gems of our industry and has given us many hard-hitting movies till date. Starting from essaying a role of a homosexual woman to the horrifying role in Makdhi, Shabana has impressed every time with her versatility.

Born in a family of artists, with her father being a poet and mother being a stage actor, Shabana was always inspired to aim high in life. Other than being a fabulous performer, she has been actively involved in social work for women empowerment, girl child education and she has also started her own NGO, Nivara Hakk.

Here are the best 5 songs from Shabana Azmi’s movies that will take you down the memory lane:

Song – Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho

Song – Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

Song – Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi

Song – Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: 9 movies that prove the veteran actor is the queen of unconventional films

Song- Ajnabee Kaun Ho Tum

Song – Pal Bhar Mein Yeh Kya Ho Gaya

Song- Chand Churake Laya Hoon

Song- Zid Na Karo Ab To Ruko

Song- Uthe Sabke Kadam Dekho Ram Pam Pam

Song- Ankhon Men Humne Aapke Sapne

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More