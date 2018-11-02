Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: The Badshah of Bollywood, SRK, is someone who has taught people to love and on his 53rd birthday — even though he still looks 35 — we have compiled some of his awesome dialogues that will surely make you go on knees.

Shah Rukh Khan, the ultimate king of romance has turned 53 today and his fans just can’t keep calm. While for several November 2 is just another day of the year but for SRK fans, it is like a festival that is celebrated by bursting crackers, dances, songs and obviously partying. On the night of November 1, hundreds of Shah Rukh Khan fans gather outside Mannat in Mumbai to wish their demigod a very happy birthday. And like always, SRK never ignores his fans. As per reports, just like every other year, hundreds of SRK fans wished him on his birthday by raising slogans, cutting cakes and bursting crackers. SK who always comes out and waves at his fans, this time distributed several Zero merchandises from his upcoming film among his fans.

Apart from his charismatic looks and husky voice, SRK is known for his memorable dialogues. In his 25 years of Bollywood career, Shah Rukh Khan has taught people to love, to hate and to celebrate whatever life serves you with. From his romantic one-liners in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to his iconic dialogue in Don, SRK has left his mark in almost all the genres of movies. On Shah Rukh Khan’s 53rd birthday, even though he still looks 35, we have compiled some of his famous dialogues from his movies that still give chills to his fans.

Have a look and do not forget to share your love for SRK on his birthday in comments below:

Let’s begin with Baazigar, a blockbuster that was released in 1993. Even though SRK essayed a villain role in the movie, his dialogues are still used by people in their day-to-day lives

Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai … aur haar kar jeetne waale ko Baazigar kehte hai

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is one of the greatest romantic movies of all time. DDLJ is a movie that even today’s generation loves watching with their partners.

Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein … hoti rehti hai Senorita

Om Shanti Om: Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaatussetumsemilane ki koshishmein lag jaati hai

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Ek tarfa pyaar ki taaqat hi kuch aur hoti hai… yeh rishtoh ki tarah do logon mein nahi badti.. sirf mera haqq hai iss pe..

And last but not the least, Don 2, Mere dushman samajh rahe they main ab kabhi laut ke na aaunga ek gumnaami ka samundar hai, uss mein hi jaa ke doob jaunga abhi baaki meri kahani hai saari duniya ko jo sunaani hai mujhe phechano, dekho main hoon kaun aa raha hoon palat ke main hoon Don, Don, Don…

