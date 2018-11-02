Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older today on November 2, 2018. As the actor gears to release the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film Zero, fans from all across the country headed to his residence Mannat in Mumbai to wish their favourite star. Before heading to Mannat, they watched the superstar's iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge at Maratha Mandir.

With his undeniable charm and on-screen persona, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as one of the moved celebrities in India. Known as the Badshah of Bollywood, the actor rules million hearts. On the occasion of his 53 birthday on November 2, his fans from across the country watched SRK’s iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge at Maratha Mandir and then headed to his residence Mannat in Mumbai.

Decked with lights for the occasion of Diwali and his birthday, Mannat looked like a sight to behold. As Shah Rukh Khan stepped outside to wave as his fans, his fans cheered for him and extended their warm wishes.

Soon after, the Zero actor took to official Instagram account to share a collage of photos of his midnight celebrations in which he can be seen spending quality time with his family, kids and fans. Sharing the photo on his official Instagram account, the actor referred to his fans as his family of fans and thanked everyone for their immense love.

While the comment section has been flooded with birthday wishes, the photo has received over 838,435 likes on Instagram.

Have a look at the photo here:

To mark the occasion, SRK will be releasing the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film Zero. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the film is making the buzz for all the right reasons and is potentially a blockbuster. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the film. The film will hit the cinema screens on December 21, 2018.

