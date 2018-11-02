Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Badshah of Bollywood turns 53 today! The man behind the romantic superhits, SRK never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her amazing performances in movies. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hain to Dil to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Se, Don, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Om Shanti Om, the King Khan of tassel town is one of the highest grossing actors of the film fraternity.

Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Badshah of Bollywood turns 53 today! The man behind the romantic superhits, SRK never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her amazing performances in movies. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hain to Dil to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Se, Don, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Om Shanti Om, the King Khan of tassel town is one of the highest grossing actors of the film fraternity. With a massive fan following from across the world, Shah Rukh Khan is the actor who has won our hearts with his amazing performances.

Well, the megastar is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Zero. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Gauri Khan, Aanand L. Rai and Karuna Badwal, Zero is a total hit already as the film has all the B-town actors sharing the frame for Shah Rukh Kha. From Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Javed Jaffrey and Abdul Quadir Amin, Zero will also star Salman Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and R. Madhavan as a special appearance in the film.

Here’s the inspiring journey of King Khan in Bollywood:

Darr

Release date: 24 December 1993

Director: Yash Chopra

Baazigar

Release date: 12 November 1993

Directors: Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla

Karan Arjun

Release date: 13 January 1995

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Release date: 19 October 1995

Director: Aditya Chopra

Pardes

Release date: 8 December 1997

Director: Subhash Ghai

Dil To Pagal Hai

Release date: 31 October 1997

Director: Yash Chopra

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Release date: 16 October 1998

Director: Karan Johar

Dil Se

Release date: 21 August 1998

Director: Mani Ratnam

Baadshah

Release date: 27 August 1999

Directors: Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Release date: 21 January 2000

Director: Aziz Mirza

Mohabbatein

Release date: 27 October 2000

Director: Aditya Chopra

Aśoka

Release date: 26 October 2001

Director: Santosh Sivan

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Release date: 14 December 2001

Director: Karan Johar

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Release date: 24 May 2002

Director: K. S. Adhiyaman

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Release date: 28 November 2003

Directors: Nikkhil Advani, Ron Reid Jr.

Main Hoon Na

Release date: 30 April 2004

Director: Farah Khan

Veer-Zaara

Release date: 12 November 2004

Director: Yash Chopra

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Release date: 11 August 2006

Director: Karan Johar

Don

Release date: 20 October 2006

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Chak De! India

Release date: 10 August 2007

Director: Shimit Amin

Om Shanti Om

Release date: 9 November 2007

Director: Farah Khan

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Release date: 12 December 2008

Director: Aditya Chopra

Chennai Express

Release date: 8 August 2013

Director: Rohit Shetty

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More