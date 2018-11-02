Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Badshah of Bollywood turns 53 today! The man behind the romantic superhits, SRK never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her amazing performances in movies. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hain to Dil to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Se, Don, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Om Shanti Om, the King Khan of tassel town is one of the highest grossing actors of the film fraternity. With a massive fan following from across the world, Shah Rukh Khan is the actor who has won our hearts with his amazing performances.
Well, the megastar is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Zero. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Gauri Khan, Aanand L. Rai and Karuna Badwal, Zero is a total hit already as the film has all the B-town actors sharing the frame for Shah Rukh Kha. From Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Javed Jaffrey and Abdul Quadir Amin, Zero will also star Salman Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and R. Madhavan as a special appearance in the film.
Here’s the inspiring journey of King Khan in Bollywood:
Darr
Release date: 24 December 1993
Director: Yash Chopra
Baazigar
Release date: 12 November 1993
Directors: Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla
Karan Arjun
Release date: 13 January 1995
Director: Rakesh Roshan
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Release date: 19 October 1995
Director: Aditya Chopra
Pardes
Release date: 8 December 1997
Director: Subhash Ghai
Dil To Pagal Hai
Release date: 31 October 1997
Director: Yash Chopra
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Release date: 16 October 1998
Director: Karan Johar
Dil Se
Release date: 21 August 1998
Director: Mani Ratnam
Baadshah
Release date: 27 August 1999
Directors: Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla
Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
Release date: 21 January 2000
Director: Aziz Mirza
Mohabbatein
Release date: 27 October 2000
Director: Aditya Chopra
Aśoka
Release date: 26 October 2001
Director: Santosh Sivan
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Release date: 14 December 2001
Director: Karan Johar
Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam
Release date: 24 May 2002
Director: K. S. Adhiyaman
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Release date: 28 November 2003
Directors: Nikkhil Advani, Ron Reid Jr.
Main Hoon Na
Release date: 30 April 2004
Director: Farah Khan
Veer-Zaara
Release date: 12 November 2004
Director: Yash Chopra
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Release date: 11 August 2006
Director: Karan Johar
Don
Release date: 20 October 2006
Director: Farhan Akhtar
Chak De! India
Release date: 10 August 2007
Director: Shimit Amin
Om Shanti Om
Release date: 9 November 2007
Director: Farah Khan
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Release date: 12 December 2008
Director: Aditya Chopra
Chennai Express
Release date: 8 August 2013
Director: Rohit Shetty
Leave a Reply