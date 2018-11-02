Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 53 birthday on November 2, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar extended his wishes with the sweetest message. Sharing a photo from his midnight birthday celebrations in which he can be seen feeding cake to his wife Gauri Khan, Karan thanked him for being family and for all the memories. Karan also wished that Zero emerges as SRK's biggest blockbuster.

Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: As Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan rings in his birthday today on November 2 and gears up for the trailer launch of his much-awaited film Zero, Filmmaker and his close friend Karan Johar has an adorable message for him. After thousands of fans gathered around SRK’s house Mannat to wish their favourite star, Karan took to his official Instagram account to share a photo from his midnight birthday celebrations.

In the photo, the megastar can be feeding cake to his beautiful wife Gauri Khan. Needless to say, the couple looks picture-perfect in the photo. Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, the filmmaker thanked him for being his family and for all the memories in the past 25 years they have known each other. With this, he wished that Zero emerges his biggest and hugest blockbuster.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 3 lakh likes and the comment section has been flooded with comments wishing him a very happy birthday and stating the couple look great together.

Speaking about his close bond with the superstar and his family, Karan Johar told a leading daily that Shah Rukh, Gauri and their kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are his immediate family. To describe their relationship, he would not even use the word friendship as apart from his parents (Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar), he considers Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra as his other families in Mumbai. He added that they will always be in every part of his life.

Workwise, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero is making all the right buzz and has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Zero will hit the screens on December 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More