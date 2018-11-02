Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood actor SRK is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie trailer Zero. Helmed by Anand L Rai, the much-anticipated trailer of Zero will release today i.e. November 2 which is also the birth date of Shah Rukh Khan. Honoured with UNESCO, Shah Rukh Khan made acting debut with television series Dil Dariya. The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan made his Tassel town debut with Deewana starring Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hain to Dil To Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas, Chak De! India and Chennai Express, the Don of B-Town is one of the highest-grossing films.
Talking about Khan’s upcoming film Zero which has already created a lot of buzz in the industry, will hit the theatres in Chrismas week. Bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Aanand L. Rai and Karuna Badwal, romantic drama is written by Himanshu Sharma. The film is made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gauri Khan. Well, the star-studded film has Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Javed Jaffrey and Abdul Quadir Amin. Apart from that Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and R. Madhavan as the special appearances.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his official Twitter handle to thank his family and friends for the adorable wishes and amazing love. In his post, Khan wrote that he met his family of fans outside Mannat. He was enjoying playing the Mono Deal with his little girl gang.
Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan LIVE Updates:
Television actor too took to his Twitter to wish Happy birthday to Shah Rukh Khan.
Today One Man will only Trend on @Twitter Our Favourite & Most loved Superstar @iamsrk Happy Birthday Shah Bhai ❤️🤗 Looking forward to @Zero21Dec #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #happybirthdayshah #KingKhan #KingOfRomance #ShahRukhKhanBirthday #ShahRukhKhan #shah #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/rva99nodxq— Romit Raj Prasher (@RajRomit) November 2, 2018
Bollywood comedian Sunil Grover took to his official Twitter handle to wish happy birthday to superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd.
Zero ke Hero ko happy Birthday. ❤️. @iamsrk Sir, May you keep entertaining us for the years to come. Wishing you health and lots of laughter all the way. 🙏. #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) November 1, 2018
Celebrity and fashion photographer of celebs, Dabboo Ratnani too took to his official Twitter handle to wish Happy birthday to King Khan of Bollywood.
Happiest Birthday ,My Friend @iamsrk ✨❤️ U Were Born 2 Shine🌟 @ManishaDRatnani @DabbooRatnani @Dabboo #KingKhan #SRKDay #ShahRukhKhan #dabbooratnaniphotography #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #srk #HappyBirthdaySRK— DABBOO RATNANI (@DabbooRatnani) November 1, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday was celebrated by fans outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai. Even the actor took to his official Twitter handle to thank the fans who got the cake for the actor.
FANs had a blast celebrating SRK's Birthday outside Mannat! ❤️#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/kYfKlaD8fj— Bauua Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2018
Twitterati pours in wishes to Bollywood's most loved actor Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday.
Self made star , King of bollywood , One of the greatest actor of all time#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/yimjw1V42v— Mahesh Kendre (@kendremahesh1) November 2, 2018