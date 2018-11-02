Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: The King Khan of Bollywood turned 53 today, i.e. November 2. The man, who redefined love has delivered hundreds of romantic blockbusters and never misses a chance to make his fans go crazy. According to the reports, the SRK is likely to throw a party, which will be attended by the Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

The 53rd birthday of Bollywood’s king khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is going to be very special as the versatile actor will be unveiling the trailer of his upcoming film Zero. Badshah Khan will be hosting a grand party November 3, say reports, which is expected to be attended by Bollywood stars including the Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan, Salman Khan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan.

It’s going to be a birthday bash-trailer launch cum pre-Diwali party studded with Bollywood stars. The reports have claimed that the party is going to be held at the SRK’s residence. However, we have to wait for a few hours to see if the reports are true or not and who arrives at King Khan’s birthday bash. The actor had recently shared the new posters of his upcoming film Zero introducing Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Sharing Katrina’s poster, Shar Rukh Khan wrote, “Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai. #ZeroPoster.” On the other poster, SRK said, “Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai… #ZeroPoster.” The much-awaited film Zero is helmed by Anand L Rai and the is all set to hit the big screens on December 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More