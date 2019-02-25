Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor is the celebrating his 37th birthday this year and the industry can't keep calm. Everyone's showering their well-wishes over the Padmavat actor and Instagram is flooded with it. From being the chocolate guy of Bollywood to turning Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, his journey has been incredible. Here's Shahid Kapoor turning cute to hot in 10 photos, watch!

Shahid Khattar, better known as Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular Indian actors who is one of the hottest ones too. Belonging to an artistic family of Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, Shahid Kapoor was born on February 25, 1981. As soon as he got his real break in Bollywood with his movie Ishq Vishk, Shahid Kapoor bagged the title of the chocolate boy and even won the award for Best Male Debut in the year 2003.

The star turns 37 today and is a super-achiever no doubt. With a loving wife and adorable kids, Shahid Kapoor has proved himself to be a family man too. Not many of his fans know that Shahid Kapoor’s Bollywood career has also been full of struggles, he used to appear as a background dancer in films in the 1990s.

Well-known for his superb acting and extraordinary dance performances, Shahid Kapoor has been one of the most admired celebrities of Bollywood and people love him for his versatility. Recently, he was lauded for his powerful performance as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in the period drama Padmaavat and it was one of the biggest grocers. Some of his most liked performances have been in Haider, Kaminey and Jab We Met.

Shahid Kapoor is one of those stars who can easily look hot, stunning, cute and everything at once. With his gentleman looks and funky avatars, he has made many girls a fan of him. Here’s Shahid Kapoor turning cute to Hot in 10 photos!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More