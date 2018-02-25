Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttrakhand and was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's periodic drama Padmaavat, celebrates his 37th birthday today. On his special day, we tell you why is he one of the most versatile actors.

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor turned a year older on February 25 and the 37-year-old actor will be attending a satsang in Beas, the river-town near Amritsar. According to sources, the actor has planned a low-key family celebration and will not host a star-studded sun-downer at his sea-facing residence like last year. The latter will be attending the satsang with family (wife Mira Rajput, daughter Misha and parents-in-law, Vikramaditya and Bela). The satsang is by the Radha Soami sect, the spiritual group who introduced Shahid’s family to Mira’s.

The actor, who is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttrakhand, which is being helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. Initially recognised for portraying romantic roles, Kapoor has since taken on parts in action films and thrillers. He is the recipient of several awards, including three Filmfare Awards. Kapoor appeared as a background dancer in a few films of the 1990s and was later featured in music videos and television commercials. He made his film debut in 2003 with a leading role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, a sleeper hit for which he won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor to attend ‘satsang’ with family on his 37th birthday

But what makes him one of the most versatile actors is his choice of films and the roles he portrays. From being a chocolate boy in films like Vivah, Milenge Milenge, Chupke Chupke, Jab We Met, the actor impressed the audience with his path-breaking performance in films like Kaminey, R Rajkumar, and then stunned us with his brilliant performance in films like Udta Punjab, Haider and recently in Padmaavat. When we look at his career graph, we know why is he the most versatile actors of his time.

ALSO READ: Kajol-Ajay celebrate 19 years of togetherness; prefer to keep it ‘private’

ALSO READ: Karan Singh Grover celebrates his 36th birthday with his monkey love Bipasha Basu in Goa; See photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App