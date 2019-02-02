Happy birthday Shamita Shetty: The gorgeous, beautiful, hot, stunning Shamita Shetty who made millions of audience fall in love with her in Mohabbatein, turns 39 today i.e. February 2. Bollywood's beauty got a perfect birthday surprise from her sister and B-Town's fitness diva Shilpa Shetty on Instagram. Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's hot Instagram wish for sister Shamita Shetty.

Happy birthday Shamita Shetty: Bollywood beauty and interior designer Shamita Shetty turns 39 today i.e. February 2. The stunning diva who made her acting debut in 2000 with Blockbuster Mohabbatein, is all set to make a wild card entry in Rohit Shetty’s fear factor show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi season . Well, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai actor who has also featured in television show, Bigg Boss 3 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8, also bags International Indian Film Academy Awards for her best debut role in 2001’s Mohabbatein.

As Bollywood’s beauty is busy celebrating her birthday with her fam jam, sister and Bollywood’s fitness inspiration Shilpa Shetty, took to her official Instagram handle to wish a very happy birthday to her sisterlove. With an adorable video in which the lady is seen making a wish with a sky lantern in her hand. In a stunning copper coloured dress, Shamita is simply look hot as she made a wish. Shilpa in her post wrote, “Now that you are finally 18 u can go and vote.. but in the meanwhile I vote u the best sister in the world.. Happy Birthday @shamitashetty_official ,my crazy, fun , hottie.” Take a look at the hot birthday wish video of Shilpa Shetty for her gorgeous sister, Shamita Shetty:

Well, the video which was posted just a few hours ago today i.e. February 2, has so far garnered over 48k likes on Instagram. Well, this is not the first time that Shetty sisters have given us sister goals. They are often spotted having a gala time with each other either on Sundays for Sunday binge or during family vacations.

