Happy birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most hardworking actors of the industry who leaves no chance of excelling well on-screens. Shraddha Kapoor first appeared on-screen with the movie Teen Patti and post to which she has established herself well in the industry. Today, the beauty queen turns a year older. Here is a list of the actor's adorable pictures, have a look

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the industry. With an adorable smile, ravishing looks and sparkling eyes the actor is the dream girl of the industry. The hardworking actor has not proved her acting skills well in the industry but is also known for dancing. Today, the actor would be stepping into her 32nd birthday. Daughter of Shakti Kapoor, the actor commenced her acting career in the year 2010 by appearing in the movie Teen Patti. The turning point of the actor’s life was her movie Aashiqui 2 with her costar Aditya Roy Kapur, which impressed its fans to the fullest and crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. Post to which she commenced by giving a series of hit films like Haider, Ek Villain, Baaghi, ABCD 2. Rather it is dancing or doing action scenes , the actor does it all one go.

Shraddha is also a fashionista and carries every outfit with utmost grace and glamour. Her sartorial choices of attires and looks are something one cannot miss at all. The hottie is an avid social media user and keeps updating herself well in the industry with her breathtaking photos. Talking about her professional front, the actor’s upcoming projects include Saaho, Street Dancer, Chhichhore and Saina. With approximately 27.8 million followers on Instagram, the actor conquers the heart of her fans with her stupendous acting on-screens and hot photos.

Here is a list of adorable photos of the actor:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More