Shraddha Kapoor turns 30 today, March 3, Saturday, the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor began her career in 2010. The actress has given many hits such as Aashiqui 2, Haider, Ok Jannu and many others. Here are some of her top 5 movies which define her versatility in the Hindi cinema.

The actress who won our heart in Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor turns 30 today, March 3, Saturday, the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 film, Teen Patti, an Indian thriller film which was directed by Leena Yadav, with stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley, R. Madhavan, Raima Se. The chubby looking actress gave a spectacular performance in Aashiqui 2 which stunned her fandoms in the poignant romantic film, he falls for a sensational singer who later turns into an alcoholic. the singer helps her in adhering her dreams by jeopardising his own career and later commits suicide.

Shraddha has given many hits in her short journey in Bollywood. From outstanding romantic Aashiqui 2 to Hassena Parkar, she has indulged in many intense yet poignant roles. In Hassena Parkar,

As her brother turns big in the underworld scene, his enemies also increase manifold. This is when she realizes that she can no longer be a victim she hits back and emerges as the only ‘aapa’ in Mumbai underworld. What happens next forms the rest of the story. Here are some of her top 5 movies which define her versatility in the Hindi cinema.

Aashiqui 2: The film which made Rs 1.09 billion worldwide during its entire theatrical run directed by Mohit Suri won many hearts, The film is a spiritual successor to the 1990 musical film Aashiqui, and initially caused concern in the Indian media that the film could live up to the high standards and success of the original. Production of Aashiqui 2 began in 2011. It is a love story centering on the poignant relationship between musicians Rahul and Arohi, a relationship which is affected by Rahul’s issues with alcohol abuse and temperament.

Haider: Another spectacular film in which she played a role of a Muslim girl, Haider, crime tragedy produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and co-written by Basharat Peer. It stars Shahid Kapoor as the titular protagonist and co-stars Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon. Irrfan Khan appears in an extended special appearance. The film, which won People’s Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival is both a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet and an adaptation of Basharat Peer’s memoir Curfewed Night, set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995 and civilian disappearances.

Ok Jannu: Another film with Aditya Roy Kapur is romantic drama film directed by Shaad Ali, story and screenplay by Mani Ratnam. Produced by Mani Ratnam and Karan Johar. In the film, both of them are quite ambiguous people who fall in love after meeting at a wedding. The duo indulges in no-strings-attached relationships however they doubt their decision when their careers pull them apart.

Haseena Parkar: The sweet actress did a quite intense role in this film. The film is a biographical crime film directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Nahid Khan. It was initially named Haseena: Queen Of Mumbai, the film is based on Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor’s first female protagonist venture as she is essaying the title role. the actress who has done amorous romantic movies was seen quite stern and robust in Haseena Parkar.

Ek Villian: The film is a 2014 romantic action thriller directed by Mohit Suri. The goon as who falls in love with Aisha (Shraddha Kapoor) decides to change his ways of life. However, his life worsens after Aisha is murdered by a serial killer. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

